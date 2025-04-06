In the Kitchen with Henny: Classic Passover family recipes

We’re in full Passover prep mode, and it feels like the time between Purim and Passover gets shorter every year. By now, you probably know that I like to keep things simple and tasty – and Passover is no exception.

Before I share some of my Passover family classics with you, here are a few tips to keep your prep running smoothly:

1. Make a Passover meal index

Create a list of dishes you like to have on Passover, and group them into categories like soups, salads, sides, mains, and desserts. Aim to include at least three dishes per category. This doesn’t mean you need to make all of them – it’s just a great reference when you’re planning your menus.

2. Create a menu plan

Make a list (I like using Google Docs) of all the meals you’ll be cooking over Passover. Be sure to include the Shabbat before Yom Tov, as well as everything you’ll need for the Seder plate. Then, using your meal index, plug in your soups, salads, mains, and sides for each meal. Don’t be afraid to double up or repeat dishes throughout the chag – it makes things much easier.

3. Write up your shopping list

Now that you know what you’re cooking and baking, you can build your shopping list. I like to break mine down into categories: produce, dairy, meats, pantry, frozen foods, and fish. Be as thorough as you can – fewer trips to the store means you’ll save both time and money. Classic chicken soup. (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Classic Chicken Soup

We’re big fans of chicken soup all year long, but there’s something extra special about it on Passover.

Maybe it’s the volume of the ingredients or the anticipation of matzah balls – but it just hits differently. I usually make a big pot and freeze enough to last us through the next few weeks.

Yields 12 servings.

12- or 14-quart (11- or 13-liter) pot

Water to fill half the pot

3 Tbsp. salt for a 14-quart pot (2 Tbsp. for a 12-qt.)

4 or 5 chicken wings/necks/bones

4 or 5 small onions

10 to 12 cloves of peeled garlic

5 or 6 carrots, peeled and cut

5 or 6 celery stalks, sliced

Celery head (celeriac), cleaned

Ginger, about 2 inches (fresh is best)

Meat bones/Bone-in asado (½ -1 kg.)

1 sweet potato, peeled but not cut (optional)

2 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

2 chicken thighs and legs with bone and skin

Dash of black pepper

Dash of turmeric powder

Fresh parsley leaves

Fresh dill

Zucchini slices, added in for the last hour (optional)

Fill a large pot halfway with water and place it on the stove over medium heat. Add all the ingredients in the order listed above. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat.

Keep the pot mostly covered and let it simmer for at least 5 hours (or longer, if you have time).

Let the soup cool before dividing it into containers for freezing or refrigerating. Sweet cucumber salad. (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Sweet Cucumber Salad

I was recently visiting my niece Gitty, who served this delicious cucumber salad she had left over from Shabbat. One taste and I was like, okay, I need this recipe – now – for the Passover article!

I loved how it was still perfectly crunchy even two days later and had such a fresh, light taste. It’s super simple to make, and the best part? You can serve it over a few meals – it keeps really well in the fridge for up to 4 to 5 days.

Yields 8 servings.

5 small cucumbers, diced

½ purple onion, diced

5 Israeli pickles, diced

2 small radishes, sliced

Scallions, sliced (optional)

Dressing:

4 Tbsp. mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. vinegar

½ tsp. salt

2 tsp. sugar

¼ dill, freshly chopped

Chop and prep all the salad ingredients and put them in a large bowl or container. In a small bowl, mix all the dressing ingredients. After mixing well, pour the dressing over the salad. Toss and serve or refrigerate for later use. Matzah kugel. (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Matzah Kugel

This family favorite goes so far back, I’m not even sure who started making it first – my grandmother, my aunts, or my mother. Either way, it’s hearty, filling, and so satisfying that I used to find myself making it well after Passover was over.

It’s basically a matzah brei but in kugel form and baked. The best part? It can be made ahead of time and freezes really well.

Yields 1 kugel in a 16cm. x 23cm. pan.

6 matzah boards, broken into pieces

3 cups hot water

3 eggs

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 onion, fried or 2 tsp. onion flakes

3 Tbsp. oil

Preheat the oven to 180°C (360°F). Place the matzah pieces in a large bowl and pour the hot water over them. Mix gently, and let it sit for about 10 minutes until all the water is absorbed. If there is excess water, pour it out.

If you’re frying an onion, do it while the matzah is soaking in the hot water. Once the matzah has softened, add in the onions, eggs, and spices and mix very well. Pour the oil into the pan, and then pour in the matzah mixture and smooth out the top.

Bake for about 40 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Cut into squares and serve warm.

Chocolate Chip Biscotti

My mother would always boast about the amazing biscotti my sister makes for Passover and how she couldn’t believe they were kosher for Passover – and gluten-free, too! So I knew I needed the recipe, and I made them last summer when it was Italian Day at camp.

Now I’m looking forward to having these in our repertoire of desserts for Passover, as well as all year round.

Yields 40 cookies.

3 eggs

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. almond extract

2 tsp. baking powder

3 cups almond flour

2/3 cup potato starch

1 cup mini chocolate chips

½ cup almond slivers (optional)

Topping:

2 Tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. cinnamon

Preheat your oven to 175°C (350°F) and line two cookie sheets with baking paper. Using an electric mixer on high speed, beat the eggs and sugar together until the batter increases in volume – this should take about 5 minutes.

Add the oil, vanilla extract, baking powder, and almond flour, and mix until well combined. Gradually add the potato starch a little at a time, mixing until a sticky but workable dough forms. Stir in the mini chocolate chips (and almond slivers if using).

With damp hands, divide the dough into three short logs and place them horizontally on the baking sheets. In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon for the topping, then sprinkle it generously over the logs.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, then remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Slice each log into ¾-inch (about 2 cm.) pieces and return the slices to the baking sheets, cut side down. Bake for an additional 10 minutes to crisp.

I’m so excited about Passover, for that moment when we all sit down at our Seder and relive the miracles of Hashem’s love for us as we were freed from our enemies.

May we sit down this year not only remembering the miracles of the past but also opening our eyes to the miracles happening around us today. And may we soon celebrate the ultimate freedom – welcoming home all our brothers and sisters who are still in captivity.

Wishing you a true holiday of freedom, unity, and redemption.

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook, to get dinner on the table, and prepare for Shabbat and hag on time. www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com; Instagram: @inthekitchenwithhenny