Dairy dreams and delights: Trending Israeli cheesecakes ahead of Shavuot

Shavuot, the luminous festival of white, drifts in with its soft summons to dairy, and at the center of it all, inevitably, cheesecake ascends the throne. Who are we to argue with tradition or butterfat?

The cheesecake

Cheesecake isn’t just a dessert, it’s a Shavuot essential. And this year’s offerings are a testament to its versatility. Each bakery brings its personality to the table, from reverent homages to bold, boundary-pushing creations.

Ode to dairy

At Lehamim Bakery, Shavuot isn’t just a date on the calendar, it’s a culinary calling. Uri Sheft and his team approach the holiday with a blend of reverence and playful creativity, turning familiar ingredients into edible poetry.

Their Classic Rich Baked Cheesecake, set on a buttery Breton shortbread, is a minimalist marvel – light, balanced, and whispering quiet luxury. But the indulgence doesn’t end there.

The menu crescendos with delights like the Lemon Cream Crumb Cheesecake; Tiramisu Cheesecake; and even a whimsical Vegetable Garden Puff Pastry, where cheese mingles with onions, leeks, and herbs in a delectably harmonious way. Dairy dreams, delights, and daring (credit: RAN ERDE)

And for the true cheesecake devotee? Variations abound, from the Old-Fashioned Cheesecake to the Ricotta Streusel Babka and the indulgent Chocolate Cheesecake.

Each slice tells its own delicious story.

NIS 52-NIS 165 | www.lehamim.co.il

Dairy decadence redefined

Roladin, a name synonymous with dessert extravagance, returns with a Shavuot collection that’s both polished and playful. Here, cheesecakes share the spotlight with sourdough breads and savory pastries, each vying for your attention.

Among its stars: the Crack Pie Cheesecake, a whimsical hybrid of oat crumble and crème brûlée that’s as fun as it sounds. And the Royal Cheesecake, adorned with white chocolate Chantilly and a crown of berries, is fit for a dairy monarch.

For the purists, the Basque Cheesecake is a masterclass in restraint, its seemingly burnt top giving way to a luscious, barely set center. And Roladin doesn’t shy away from savory; the Labaneh and Chili Pepper Quiche and the Mediterranean-inspired A-la Romana prove that dairy can dazzle in any form.

NIS 14 – NIS 169 | www.roladin.co.il

Sweet (and savory) dreams

Nostalgia meets innovation with Rossella Yona’s Sweet Dream at Biscotti Patisserie. Yona has curated a collection of cheesecakes and savory creations, celebrating contrasts: Bold flavor fusions and unexpected pairings reign supreme.

Surrender to the Mocaccino, where buttery crumble dances with cream cheese and latte macchiato crème brûlée. Or find your match in the Caramelina, a New York-style cheesecake elevated with caramel and cinnamon cream.

And for the indecisive? The Basque Brownies – half cheesecake, half chocolate brownie – offer the best of both worlds. Biscotti’s savory offerings are equally enticing, with the Manchego and Sun-Dried Tomato Rosetta and the Mushroom and Mozzarella Rosetta showcasing the magic that happens when cheese meets flaky, golden pastry.

NIS 32–NIS 139 | www.biscotti.co.il

Swedish sensations

The Little Bakers in Tel Aviv bring a playful Nordic twist to the Shavuot table with their “Swedish” pastries. Think fluffy, cloud-like dough embracing creamy cheese and a pop of Amarena cherry.

Their cheesecake lineup is equally adventurous, ranging from classic to vegan, as well as a mascarpone chocolate creation for the truly daring. And, of course, they offer all the Shavuot dairy staples you know and love, fresh and kosher.

NIS 25– NIS 190 | 25 Emek Bracha, Tel Aviv | To order, call 050-741-4179

A Galilean rhapsody

For a taste of rustic elegance, venture north to Lotem Deree’s Bakery-Bistro in Shekhanya. Here, the cheesecake is a study in simplicity: a crumbly base, a velvety cream cheese filling, and a crown of whipped cream and fresh berries. Sweet, seasonal, and utterly charming, it’s a slice of the Galilee on a plate.

NIS 148 | Instagram: @lotem.deree

A toast to white

No Shavuot celebration is complete without the gentle clink of wine glasses. This year’s new releases from Israel’s leading wineries are all about freshness, floral notes, and festive flair – the perfect partners for your dairy feast.

Carmel Regional Gewürztraminer 2023: Carmel Winery offers a semi-dry white that’s an aromatic explosion of lychee, rose, and baked quince. Aged in stainless steel, it’s smooth yet refreshing, making it a versatile companion for hard cheeses, savory pastries, and vibrant salads.

NIS 69.90 | carmelwines.co.il

Teperberg Inspire Colombard 2024, crafted from 100% Colombard grapes grown in the Judean Hills, this crisp white is a burst of vibrant acidity and herbal citrus notes.

Think passion fruit, feijoa, and white blossom, all culminating in a clean, dry finish. Pair it with light, fresh dishes like ricotta salads, lemon risotto, or fresh fish carpaccio.

NIS 65 | teperberg1870.co.il

Teperberg Essence Rosé 2023: This elegant dry rosé blends Caladoc, Barbera, and Grenache into a soft, salmon-hued wine with delicate aromas of tropical fruit and mineral hints. Light, fresh, and silky, it’s a playful match for summer cheeses and garden gatherings. NIS 65

Bake yourself

For the adventurous home baker, Osem-Nestlé’s Pudding Pie series makes creating patisserie-worthy cheesecakes a breeze. Rich, creamy layers in Cheesecake & Strawberry or Cheesecake & Lemon flavors transform any homemade creation into a masterpiece.

NIS 5.90 | Kosher (Badatz) | Available nationwide

Taste of nostalgia

Craving that homemade freshness without the hassle? Brunch & Crunch offers hand-crafted frozen pastries that bring the warmth of the oven to your table in minutes.

The selection includes rich cheese blintzes, soft Belgian waffles, and sesame pretzels, all made without preservatives or food coloring. Top them with whipped cream, fresh fruit, or ice cream for instant Shavuot joy.

NIS 18.90 | Kosher | Available nationwide

Easy solution

Instead of looking for a clever quiche recipe, choose pasta for the holiday meal using Barilla’s limited-edition collection of innovative pasta shapes. From braided Trascina to spinach-infused Fillea Piano, these shapes are designed to perfectly cradle your favorite sauces while staying al dente. Pair them with classic Italian sauces for effortless elegance.

NIS 14.90–NIS 19.90 | Available at major supermarkets

You’ll need a sauce

Gad Dairies’ Gad & Myad cream sauces are back and better than ever, with richer recipes and larger jars for maximum creamy indulgence. Choose from Mascarpone Rosa; Cacio e Pepe with Pecorino and black pepper; creamy Mac & Cheese; or Alfredo Parmesan with ricotta and leek. Simply heat, add pasta water, and mix for fuss-free flavor.

NIS 12–NIS 14 | Available nationwide

Gad Dairies is also upping the ante this Shavuot with a decadent cheese collection. The fresh, dreamy burrata is a must-try, perfect for salads, pizzas, or simply savoring on its own. And the shredded cheeses – from classic mozzarella to a gooey Mac & Cheese blend and a luxe Quattro Formaggi mix – make cheesy perfection effortless.

Find these treasures online and in stores. And for a Shavuot dairy emergency, Gad and Wolt are teaming up to deliver straight to your door for NIS 149.

Best-kept Italian secret

Euro Dairies Europe brings a taste of Italian indulgence to Israel with stracciatella cheese. This “heart of burrata” is made from fresh mozzarella “threads” mixed with rich cream and a touch of salt, resulting in a silky texture, delicate flavor, and natural sweetness.

Enjoy it cold or warm – on pizza, salads, bruschettas, pastries, or a festive cheese platter.

NIS 39 | Kosher (supervised by the Chief Rabbinate) | Available at supermarkets

For your cheese plate

Say goodbye to cheese platter stress! Dani & Galit’s spelt sticks are the unsung heroes of Shavuot. Crunchy, just salty enough, and utterly addictive, they’re the perfect partner for any cheese. Choose from Za’atar, Onion, or Nigella, all baked, plant-based, and surprisingly wholesome.

NIS 20-NIS 22 (200gr.) | dvg.co.il.

White wonders

Even lingerie gets a Shavuot makeover! Jack Kuba, the luxury lingerie brand, celebrates the holiday’s softness and purity with its new flagship store in the Ramat Aviv Mall.

Inspired by Parisian and Milanese haute boutiques, the Summer 2025 collection features exquisite underpinnings, beachwear, loungewear, and accessories in soft satins, airy mesh, and whisper-thin lace. It’s all about celebrating beauty, confidence, and feeling incredible in your skin.

Footloose & fancy-free

Step into summer with TOGO’s 2025 footwear collection for women, girls, and boys. Expect trendy designs, breezy colors, and wallet-friendly prices for every foot (and mood). From everyday sandals to sparkly evening heels, ballet flats, wedges, and lightweight sneakers, TOGO has you covered. And the kids? Cheerful sandals, sporty sneakers, and comfy slip-ons galore.

Plus, bags and wallets start at NIS 19.90. Club members (or new sign-ups) get 1+1 free on the entire summer collection. Available in stores and online: togoonline.co.il.