Bamba teams up with the New York Mets

The Major League Baseball team the New York Mets announced on Twitter Thursday that it is partnering with the famous Israeli snack brand Bamba.
A favorite treat in Israel, Bamba, which is owned and manufactured by Osem, is a peanut-butter-flavored corn puff that has been around since 1964 and is widely considered an iconic Israeli snack.
It's official! We are excited to partner with an amazing organization like the @Mets. Let's go Mets!!! https://t.co/UZKSozY5jc— Bamba Osem (@Bamba_Usa) March 31, 2021
The snack comes in a wide variety of flavors as well, and has even been credited in a 2008 study for lower rates of peanut allergies in Israel due to early and widespread consumption by children.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Bamba is also available in numerous countries, often found in kosher stores.