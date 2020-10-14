The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Beer for Demo-cra-cy

three new beers which, when placed side-by-side, spell out Demo-cra-cy in Hebrew.

By DOUG GREENER  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 17:44
Fish patties in spicy tomato sauce (photo credit: Courtesy)
Fish patties in spicy tomato sauce
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israelis are talking a lot about democracy these days. Is it under attack? Is it being whittled away? Is it as strong as ever?

Rotem and Dagan Bar-Ilan, the brother-brewers of HaDubim (“The Bears”) Beer, have made a personal statement by printing three new labels for their beer which, when placed side-by-side, spell out Demo-cra-cy in Hebrew.

“Some people might object to us mixing beer and politics,” says Dagan, “but for us beer is more than just a product we make. It comes from the heart and expresses our ideals and values.

“We felt that we needed to say that democracy is one of the most important things we have, and we believe that we are starting to lose it.”

HaDubim beers are contract brewed at the BeerBazaar Brewery in Kiryat Gat. The beer in the Demo-cra-cy bottles is Typhoon, HaDubim’s very popular American Pale Ale.

This isn’t the first time that the Bar-Ilan brothers have used their beers to express personal opinions. In 2018, they brewed a Love Ale with the rainbow colors on the label, in support of the LGBTQ community. Only one batch was made and it was soon sold out, but Dagan has informed me that it is now available again. It’s described as a hybrid between a pale ale and an amber ale.

“When we do beers like these, we try to express values that all of us can share, that unite us rather than divide us,” explains Dagan.

Most of the reactions to the Demo-cra-cy labels were positive, although there were some who didn’t like the idea of mixing beer with political statements.

“We don’t see any problem with this,” concludes Dagan. “Rotem and I are not just people who make beer. The beer we brew is a reflection of who we are – as it should be for all brewers. In fact, if a brewer from the other side of the political map would make a beer reflecting his values, I would appreciate it very much.” 
The writer is the owner of MediawiSe, an agency for advertising and direct marketing in Jerusalem. He writes a web log on Israeli craft beers at www.IsraelBrewsAndViews.blogspot.co.il


Tags beer alcohol democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Neville Teller Is Mohammed Dahlan the next Palestinian president in waiting? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by