Milka, Oreo donuts coming to Israel this month

Milka and Oreo donuts are coming to Israel, and will be available in local stores and restaurant chains by the end of this month.

The products, made by European baking giant Baker & Baker, will be marketed locally by NeoBrand, a food importer founded in 2017.

The products – Oreo Donuts with rich vanilla cream filling with added crushed Oreo cookies, and Milka Donuts with the original chocolate cream topping – will be sold by weight, or marketed through branded personal packaging.

Individually wrapped Milka donuts, coming to Israel this month. (credit: Courtesy)

The Israeli donut market has recorded significant growth since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with donut sales in Israel in 2020 totaling 3.5 million units valued at NIS 17 million. The current introduction of Milka and Oreo donuts is expected to boost the growth of this market segment further, in particular towards Hanukka, NeoBrand said.

NeoBrand began marketing Baker & Baker brand donuts in Israel two years ago, and the latest announcement expands that partnership. The company is also the exclusive importer of Tottis, Fruut, Zero Candy, the Italian pasta brand Farabella and various private labels for Strauss and the retail chains.

Baker & Baker is one of Europe’s leading suppliers of bakery products, offering donuts, muffins, brownies, cookies, cakes, specialty breads and viennoiseries. Its brands include Baker & Baker American Bakery, Goldfrost, Concadoro and Molco, as well as partnerships with Mondelez and Disney and private labels. The company has manufacturing sites in 12 cities in seven countries and an annual turnover of €400 million.

“We are excited to launch in Israel the original and beloved donuts of Oreo and Milka, which are two of the most popular food brands among Israeli consumers,” said Reut Vaknin, co-owner of NeoBrand. “We started importing donuts to Israel last year, selling around two million units. Given the impressive success, we acknowledged the substantial potential donuts have in the Israeli market and the changes that are taking place in Israeli consumers’ preferences. With donuts becoming a significant trend, we made considerable efforts to win Milka and Oreo donuts’ marketing and distribution concession in Israel.”

A number of global food chains have recently announced their entry into the Israeli market. Last week, US burger chain Hardee’s said it is looking to come to Israel, and is seeking a partner. Two weeks ago, Electra Consumer Products signed an agreement with the global 7-Eleven chain to open dozens of stores around Israel over the next three years, beginning with the launch of a Tel Aviv branch next year.