Pascale's Kitchen: One-pot meals

Every Sunday morning, I sit down and start planning what I’m going to prepare for the upcoming weekend. I love cooking new dishes and testing out interesting ingredients that I’ve never played around with before.Thankfully, my family members are usually pretty happy to be the official taste testers for these experimental dishes. But I always make sure in addition to prepare a few of my tried and true recipes each Shabbat, in case the results of these experiments are not to their liking. My favorite moment of the meal is watching the looks on the faces of my loved ones as they take the first bite of something new that I’ve concocted.Although I personally love to eat lots of fresh and light salads on hot summer days, some of my family members love eating savory, filling meats that were slow cooked even during the peak of summer.One solution to preparing these types of dishes on hot days, when you don’t want to spend too much time in a hot kitchen, is preparing one-pot meals. These can include beef or chicken, lots of fresh vegetables, spices and herbs, lots of tasty sauce and gravy, and even stuffed vegetables. All of these can be arranged nicely in one big ovenproof pot that closes with a lid and cooked for a few hours in the oven.But listen up – this is important! The secret to the success of one-pot meals is cooking them for a few hours in the oven at extremely low temperatures. This is the secret to success! It doesn’t matter what you add to the pot – you can change up any or all of the ingredients to your liking. As long as you keep to the rule of slow, long cooking at a low temperature, your meal will come out brilliantly.The beauty of these recipes is that all you need to do is cook up a side of rice and chop up a simple fresh salad, and you have an amazing meal with very little effort.When it’s so hot outside, no one has the energy to prepare complicated meals or spend hours in an overheated kitchen. This is the perfect time to prepare a one-pot meal. All of these different ingredients and tastes combine with each other to achieve a delicious flavor.Below, you will find three of my favorite one-pot recipes that I’ve chosen to share with you this week. The first dish calls for osso buco, the second for beef shoulder, and the third for a whole chicken. All three are cooked in an ovenproof dish with chopped vegetables at a low temperature for a few hours.I’ve photographed each dish before it’s put in the oven, and after it’s done cooking.Makes 6-8 servings.2 kg. beef shoulder, netted10 garlic cloves1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard (optional)1 tsp. mustard seeds1 tsp. black pepper2 Tbsp. olive oil2 Tbsp. honey1 Tbsp. silan3 Tbsp. olive oil2 onions, sliced3-4 sprigs of rosemary12 small potatoes2 Tbsp. olive oilSalt and pepper, to taste¼ cup water2 Tbsp. pomegranate concentratePlace the beef on your work surface and pierce it in a number of places. Push some of the garlic pieces inside these cuts. Chop up the remaining garlic and place in a bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients to the bowl and mix. Rub the roast with the mixture.Place the onion slices on the bottom of an ovenproof pan with a lid. Place the beef on top of the onions and add the rosemary.Clean the potatoes well (they do not need to be peeled). Place them in a pot, cover with water and boil for 20 minutes. Drain them and place them in the pan around the beef. In a small bowl, mix together the salt, pepper, olive oil, pomegranate concentrate and water. Pour on top of beef. Cover with lid.Cook for 2.5 hours in an oven that has been preheated to 150° until the meat has softened. Remove the lid and cook for another 30 minutes. Serve hot with the gravy from the bottom of the pan.Level of difficulty: Easy.Time: 15 minutes prep + 3 hours cooking.Status: Meat.Makes 6-8 servings.7 potatoes5 medium carrots2 yellow peppers2 red peppers1 spicy green pepper (optional)2 large onions6 garlic cloves, halved6 slices pickled lemon1 cup chopped parsley and cilantro2 kg. osso buco, whole or cut1 Tbsp. cumin½ tsp. black pepper1 Tbsp. sweet paprika½ tsp. turmeric¼ tsp. spicy paprika½ tsp. salt4 Tbsp. olive oil¾ cup beef broth or water mixed with beef soup powderPeel and clean all the vegetables well. Cut them into quarters or eighths. Place the vegetables in a pan that’s large enough for all the vegetables and the meat. Place the meat on the vegetables and then add herbs and lemon slices on top.In a separate bowl, add the spices, olive oil and beef broth. Mix well, then pour on top of beef and vegetables. Cover with baking paper and then seal well with aluminum foil.Bake for 50 minutes in an oven that has been preheated to 180°. Lower temperature to 140° and cook for another 2.5 to 3 hours. Check occasionally to make sure there’s enough liquid in the pan. If needed, add a little more liquid.Level of difficulty: Easy.Time: 20 minutes prep + 3.5 hours cooking.Status: Meat.Makes 6-8 servings.1.2 kg chicken4 potatoes2 kohlrabi2 large onions3 medium carrots3 light green zucchinis1 spicy green pepper5 garlic cloves, peeled and halved3 Tbsp. olive oil1 Tbsp. silan1 tsp. soy sauce1 Tbsp. sweet paprika½ tsp. turmeric1 Tbsp. teriyaki sauce1 Tbsp. garlic, crushedSalt and pepper, to taste½ cup water or white wine2 sprigs of rosemary3 sprigs of thymeClean, rinse and dry the chicken well. Cut all the vegetables into quarters or desired size. Add all the rest of the ingredients to a bowl, except for the water or wine, rosemary and thyme. Mix well.Rub mixture on the chicken.Add all of the vegetables to an ovenproof pot and then place the chicken on top. Add the water or wine and the rest of the spices and the herbs. Cover and cook in an oven that has been preheated to 180° for 50 minutes. Then lower the temperature to 140° and cook for another 2.5-3 hours. Check every once in a while to make sure there’s enough liquid in the pot, adding more if necessary.Level of difficulty: Easy.Time: 20 minutes prep + 3 hours cooking.Status: Meat.Translated by Hannah Hochner.