The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Pastatria: Worth every calorie

Until corona hit, Pastratia sold only to restaurants. Now it delivers to most of Israel, from Beersheba in the South to Haifa in the North.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
MARCH 10, 2021 10:06
Pastatria (photo credit: NETA LIVNEH)
Pastatria
(photo credit: NETA LIVNEH)
A few years ago, my husband and I took a trip to Tuscany to celebrate our 25th anniversary. We booked a meal at Cantina Guiliano, a kosher winery and restaurant run by Eli and Lara Gautier, a young Jewish couple in the town of Casciana Alta, not far from the port of Livorno.
Before lunch, we went into the family garden to help pick vegetables. It was a memorable meal, accompanied by good wine and Lara’s amazing homemade pasta.
I was reminded of that pasta when the delivery from Pastatria arrived.
I had heard about Pastatria, a factory in Jerusalem’s Givat Shaul neighborhood that produces a wide range of fresh pastas, but until corona hit, it sold only to restaurants. Now it delivers to most of Israel, from Beersheba in the South to Haifa in the North.
Owner Ma’ayan Deri said corona had encouraged her to pivot.
“When corona hit, I had four-month-old twins, and I understood that I had no one to sell to,” she said. “So I opened an Instagram page and started advertising, and today we do about 300 deliveries a month.”
The pasta was well packaged with instructions on how to handle it. The pasta comes in 450-gram packages (enough for three portions), and the ravioli in 400-gram packages (enough for two portions). The idea is to keep it in the freezer until the water is boiling. Cooking instructions come with the delivery.
We tried the pepperella spicy chile (NIS 29 for 450 gr.), which was a little too spicy for my Ashkenazi palate, but good if you like things spicy.
My kids went crazy over the four-cheese ravioli (NIS 38 for 400 gr.), while I preferred the artichoke and ricotta ravioli (NIS 38 for 400 gr.).
There is also a unique hand-rolled tortellini with labaneh and mint (NIS 106 for 700 gr.) that I especially enjoyed.
There is even a dessert pasta of Belgian chocolate with mascarpone (NIS 54 for 400 gr.) that is definitely on my list to try next time.
There are many vegan dishes available, including ravioli made of spelt and without eggs.
Prices are extremely reasonable for both the dairy and vegan versions.
We also tried two sauces, a pesto sauce with nuts (NIS 25 for 180 ml.), and a cream sauce (NIS 25 for 230 ml.), both of which were good, if not outstanding.
Deri said that even after restaurants open up, deliveries to private customers will continue.
“Before this, we were backstage, and the chef was getting all of the complements,” she said. “Now, we get the feedback and the complements, and I get to exercise a lot of creativity.”
You can order through the website pastatria.co.il or call the factory at (02) 650-2299.
Kashrut: Mehadrin Jerusalem
The writer was a guest of the factory.


Tags Jerusalem restaurant food culinary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Saluting volunteers helping save Israel's beaches from oil spill

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by