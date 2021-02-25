The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Purim l’chaim! Celebrate the mitzvah of drinking with holiday cocktails

The Book of Esther involves parties. A lot of parties.

By JONATHAN FELDSTEIN  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 11:26
Cocktail (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Cocktail (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Purim gives us lots to contemplate and celebrate, and to do so in a setting that involves drinking, albeit some take it too far. It is a mitzvah to drink wine, and certainly a great occasion to celebrate as much of Israel is opening up after having partaken in the Pfizer cocktail. So if you want to keep with the thematic festivity of Purim and do a mitzvah, here are some creative cocktails you may wish to try.
First of all, The Book of Esther involves parties. A lot of parties. When the king wants to celebrate and show off the solidifying of his reign, he has a party; a six-month long party. When Esther wants the king to save the Jews from Haman, she has a party. When Haman is defeated, another party. These are not Animal House-style fiestas, but do involve lots of vino. The king served his royal wine (not the California variety) in gold vessels, and it flowed abundantly. So if you want to follow “The Book” by the book, you can start off with a nice selection from Feldstein wineries (no relationship, but the name is cool), or any other favorite wine of yours.
• Not part of the mitzvah but nevertheless part of the festivity, if you want to try some other mixtures you can serve up a Party Animal. Mix equal parts Parfait d’Amour, orange juice and coconut liqueur. Serve over ice.
• Since Esther was known for being an especially strong and beautiful Jewish woman, one can also try the Beautiful. Pour one part Grand Marnier carefully over an equal part Courvoisier in a shot glass. Handle carefully, and be sure to drink layered.
• The king was very particular about who he’d let into his harem, much less become queen. She had to be comely and a virtuous, so try the Crystal Virgin. Mix equal parts Yukon Jack, Amaretto and cranberry juice. Serve over ice.
• Once she became queen, her status changed and the story got going. So try a Queen: a strong blend of equal parts mango-flavored rum, pineapple-flavored rum, pineapple juice, cranberry juice and orange juice, then a half-part grenadine. (If you don’t have flavored rum, flavored vodka will do.) Serve frozen or on the rocks.
• Royalty is a theme throughout, so try these. The Crown Bomb is equal parts Crown Royal (flavored if you prefer), Amaretto, and coffee liqueur. Add a splash of cranberry juice and pineapple juice. Serve over ice. There’s also the Royal Flush: equal parts Amaretto, peach schnapps, Crown Royal and orange vodka. Top off with cranberry juice over ice.
• The theme nahafochu, that everything was turned upside down, is cause for lots of the expressions of our celebration. And it’s good cause to try an Upside-Down Cake. Pour equal parts vanilla vodka and pineapple juice over ice (best in shaker) and shake till frothy. Strain into shot glasses and add a few drops of grenadine, which sinks to the bottom.
• If you want to keep it simple, and because Purim took place in the 12th month, pour yourself a large serving of your favorite 12-year-old scotch. The larger the serving, the more you can contemplate why Adar is such a happy month, or at least become a little happier in the process.
• We all know that Haman had 10 sons who met their demise, like their daddy, at the end of a rope, so try the 10-lb. Sledgehammer. It’s one part whiskey, one part tequila served straight, as a shot. Even if it doesn’t taste super, it’s sufficiently numbing in case you’re about to be hung on the gallows.
• If that’s not enough, you can get a taste of royalty by looking at the colors and sipping a Hamantini. You’ll appreciate the golden and purple colors by carefully layering white creme de cacao, Parfait d’Amour and scotch or bourbon. This can be served in a chilled shot glass, or sipped in a martini glass.
Purim sameach! 
Share your favorite holiday-themed cocktails: firstpersonisrael@gmail.com.


Tags recipes recipe alcohol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by