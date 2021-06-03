The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Sefora: Kosher sushi with a view

Several years ago, the owner decided to open a sushi bar carved out of a section of the restaurant. He named it Sefora after his late wife.

By BUZZY GORDON  
JUNE 3, 2021 17:56
Sefora (photo credit: SHAY AFGIN)
Sefora
(photo credit: SHAY AFGIN)
Just about every major city in the world has a restaurant – many of them revolving – perched on the observation deck of a skyscraper, affording a bird’s-eye view of the metropolis and its surroundings.
In Tel Aviv, this singular honor belongs to the kosher bistro 2c, located on the 49th floor of the round building in the Azrieli Mall Complex, sandwiched between the Ayalon Highway and Menachem Begin Road. 2c may be stationary, but its stunning views make it a popular venue for business lunches and private events.
Several years ago, the owner decided to open a sushi bar carved out of a section of the restaurant. He named it Sefora after his late wife.
Seating in Sefora is at two bars, and many small high tables, accessible only by means of bar stools. There is one regular table, designed for families or groups.
The panoramic views are from the tables for two arrayed along 360 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows. The ideal time to come is at dusk, to survey the Coastal Plain and sea in daylight, then enjoy the sunset and watch the twinkling lights gradually illuminate the city.
The sunset is perhaps best enjoyed while sipping one of Sefora’s seven specialty cocktails (NIS 52), the names of which are mangled in English but still comprehensible.
Our choices of the Tequila in the Forest and the Lady in Red were both fruity and tending toward sweet, although the latter culminates with a welcome finish of sour.
There is a very limited wine list, with only one option each available by the glass for white, sparkling and rosé, and none at all listed for red. The vintages are exclusively Israeli.
The separate Hebrew and English food menus comprise just three sections: Starters (NIS 58-124), Specialty Sushi Rolls (NIS 64-89) and Maki (NIS 29-44). Among all the starters – not including the Japanese pickled vegetables, which are more of an appetizer (NIS 24) – there is only one vegetarian/vegan option (a root salad), but a few among the sushi and maki rolls. The pickled vegetables are a worthy appetizer to perk up the taste buds.
In the entire menu, there are only two non-fish dishes – both are starters, and both are versions of asado: slow-cooked short ribs.
Our first choice of starter was the oddly named Locust Popcorn. No, not the insect, but a weird mutation of the Hebrew word for grouper, locus. The bizarre appellation notwithstanding, the mound of golden-brown morsels of fish tempura was no less than addictive: the bites of tender fish melted in the mouth, enhanced by the slightly crunchy coating and the pleasant tingle of heat that played on the end of the tongue.
The Sea Fish Carpaccio, meanwhile, was characterized by the initial impression left by its beautiful presentation. Unfortunately, ultimately the pale, delicate, razor-thin slices of red drumfish were overpowered by small dollops of various sauces and condiments and a heavy hand with the sprinkling of coarse grains of salt.
There are eight tempting choices of sushi rolls, making for a difficult decision, since we were told that assortments were not something the restaurant does. Nevertheless, for the sake of this article, the sushi chef – unusually, not ethnically Asian, but an observant Jewish Israeli who learned his trade from his Arab predecessor – agreed to prepare four different rolls for us.
All of them were very good, but it is the nature of things that some would be preferred over others. So, in ascending order of what we enjoyed: the Double Tuna, with both sliced and chopped red tuna, orange tobiko, cucumber, avocado and wasabi cream; From Nature, our vegetarian selection, featuring sweet potato, chives, cucumber, avocado and black sesame seeds, accompanied by a citrus ponzu sauce; and the Truffle Locus (once again, they seem to have trouble simply translating the Hebrew into “grouper”), a reprise of our original tempura together with asparagus, avocado and miso aioli, with tiny flecks of grated truffle as garnish.
The pièce de résistance, however, was the eponymous Sefora Sandwich – a large roll of salmon, avocado and shiitake mushroom tempura, accented with red miso cream. Rarely have I encountered a sushi roll that yielded such a gratifying symphony of flavors.
Finally, we were brought a separate bilingual dessert menu, itemizing five desserts (NIS 49) that looked familiar for an ordinary restaurant, but not for one serving Japanese cuisine. As we suspected, they were exactly the same desserts served in 2c; and like most parve desserts offered in kosher meat restaurants, these, too, were unremarkable. Still, we left Sefora with the feeling of an evening well spent.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.
Sefora. Kosher. Azrieli Mall, Menachem Begin Road, Tel Aviv. Tel. (03) 622-2212.


Tags food israel restaurant sushi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government move to help Bedouins is imperative - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by