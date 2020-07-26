Tesla industrial designer redesigns the chocolate chip

A senior industrial designer at Tesla has worked for three years on the project of a lifetime: Re-engineering the design of the chocolate chip, Bloomberg reported.The reason? It's current design isn't suited for its function. The invention of the chocolate chip is credited to Ruth Graves Wakefield, who invented the chocolate chip cookie in 1937. It is often believed that she created it by accident, though she in fact deliberately invented it. Her cookie went on to become one of the most successful and popular of all time. Despite this legacy and success, however, the teardrop-shape of the chip isn't a designed shape, and is not suited for taste or texture.Rather, “It’s a product of an industrial manufacturing process,” Tesla designer Remy Labesque explained, Bloomberg reported.As an alternative, Lebasque, who focuses on solar roofs, vehicle accessories and charging for Tesla, designed a new form of chocolate chip. The shape more resembles a flattened diamond, with two thick edges and two thin ones in order to maximize texture.The effort was made on behalf of Diamond Chocolate, an artisanal chocolatier in San Francisco, who had been trying to meet the demand of executive pastry chef Lisa Vega's handmade and top-selling "Maybe The Very Best Chocolate Chip Cookie."Lebasque, who had collaborated with Dandelion in the past, was enlisted to help in 2017.As a result of this partnership, the chocolatier's $10 million "Wonka-esque" chocolate production facility was outfitted with his molds, allowing for the innovative new chips to be easily made.The chocolatier has already seen considerable success, operating three stores in San Francisco, one in Las Vegas store and five in Japan.Currently, a 17.6 oz. bag of these chips cost $30. As such, they have a long way to go before catching up with the top chip maker Nestle, which prices a 12 oz. bag of chips for only $3. Incidentally, Nestle bought the rights to Wakefield's original recipe, having paid a dollar and a lifetime supply of chocolate. This is, in fact, another commonality between the two chip makers. Just like Wakefield, Labesque is paid in chocolate.