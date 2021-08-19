The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Yada-Yada: A charming spot in Ben Yitzhak

A local business with its heart in the moshav, Yada-Yada is a haven of home-made goodness.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH  
AUGUST 19, 2021 15:08
Hand-made ice cream from Yada-Yada (photo credit: Courtesy)
Hand-made ice cream from Yada-Yada
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In the Seinfeld context, “Yada-Yada” is boring and empty talk. At Moshav Bet Yitzhak it’s the name of a fairly new dairy restaurant, started by interior designer turned restaurateuse, Zahavit Nahum, just a year ago.
Invited recently to taste the food we drove to Moshav Beit Yitzhak, a 15-minute drive from Netanya. Seating is only outside, making it a good choice for these strange times. It’s a sultry August evening and giant coolers and fans around the pretty garden are doing battle with the heat.
The very personable Zehavit, who was born on a religious kibbutz, today lives with her husband in Bat Hefer with, as she puts it, “three kids, a dog and eight cats.”
We left the choice of food to Zehavit and the first dish to arrive was a sweet potato quiche with a fresh salad. The light crispy pastry was made with butter, we were told, and the filling included diced sweet potato, ricotta cheese and eggs. It was very good but we tried not to finish it as more food was on the way (NIS 28).
The next dish to arrive was “toast” which is Hebrew for a roll, usually a sesame roll, filled with cheese and other ingredients and then pressed into a flat toasted sandwich.
Toasts from Yada-Yada (credit: Courtesy) Toasts from Yada-Yada (credit: Courtesy)
This one had beetroot slices, mozzarella cheese and a touch of balsamic vinegar. It also purported to have artichoke spread, but I couldn’t taste it. It was nicely hot and introduced a range of unusual flavors (NIS 32).
The dressing on the side was aioli filled with herbs from the garden, and it was a lovely shade of Nile green.
Yet another dish to appear was the home-made pizza, topped with Bulgarit cheese and Kalamata olives. With a light-as-air crust, plenty of melted cheese and the topping, this was another winner (Pizza, NIS 40.)
Desserts at Yada Yada are either cakes from the Biscotti company or home-made ice cream. We tried both the creamy dairy ice cream and the vegan soy-based one, and both are excellent, with a variety of flavors including cheese cake and Kinder Bueno.
“All the ice-cream is hand-made in our kitchen by our mainly women workers,” says Zehavit (Ice cream ball, NIS 16).
She also sells gift-boxes for the New Year that come from a nearby moshav employing recovering drug addicts. Prices range from NIS 25 to NIS 200. Many of the actual products, like jam and chocolate are produced by small local business people.
“So if you buy one of our gift boxes you are helping the less fortunate and helping to promote small Israeli businesses,” she says.
A double breakfast at Yada Yada is NIS 110. As we love going out for Friday breakfast, we are sure we will return to Yada Yada quite soon.
Yada Yada
Rehov HaBanim 2
Bet Yitshak
079 524 7732
Open: Sunday to Thursday – 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 
Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
Kashrut : Rabbanut Azorit, Emek Hefer
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags restaurant food food review pizza
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Poland's Holocaust restitution law is an injustice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How Israelis can fight the Durban conference's Jew-hatred - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Regional support for Israeli-Palestinian peace - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

US, Taliban, Afghanistan: Takeaways from the getaway - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
4

Does COVID cause babies to develop differently? - prelim data

A Palestinian woman carrying children waits to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip
5

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by