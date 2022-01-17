The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
White daffodils in full bloom at Golan Heights nature reserve

The Nov Meadow Nature Reserve's unique conditions make it a breeding ground for beautiful and strong-scented flowers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 13:07

Updated: JANUARY 17, 2022 13:08
White daffodils at the Nov Meadow Nature Reserve (photo credit: YEHUDA WEINBERG)
White daffodils at the Nov Meadow Nature Reserve
(photo credit: YEHUDA WEINBERG)
During the winter months, Nov Meadow nature reserve is full of white daffodils that can be enjoyed on an approximately 1-kilometer circular walk.
The reserve, located adjacent to the town of Nov in the lower Golan Heights, has swamp-like conditions due to a confluence of factors that make it a unique habitat for wildflowers.
These include a wide expanse of nearly flat ground, high precipitation levels (some 550 mm. per year) and clay soil that becomes sealed when wet. The result is that rainwater becomes accumulated on the surface, thus creating swamp-like conditions.
The reserve is full of seasonal flowers year-round. The winter flowers include paperwhites (bunch-flowered daffodils), irises, crocus-leaved romulea and yellow asphodels.
The paperwhites, which are now in full bloom, can be seen from afar and have a strong, fresh smell that pervades the area.
White daffodils at the Nov Meadow Nature Reserve (credit: YEHUDA WEINBERG) White daffodils at the Nov Meadow Nature Reserve (credit: YEHUDA WEINBERG)
Israel's Nature and Parks Authority created a circular trail approximately 1 km. long for visitors to enjoy the flowers without damaging them. Parts of the trail are wheelchair accessible.


Tags Golan Heights Israel Nature and Parks Authority nature reserve
