Cannabis oil can help treat autism symptoms - Israeli study

Medical cannabis oil can help treat autism symptoms, a study by researchers at Tel Aviv University published in the journal Nature has shown.

Recently, medical cannabis oils have been administered to children on the autism spectrum in Israel and the therapy has sparked growing interest, but no significant clinical study has been conducted to test its positive effects and understand the mechanism behind them, as Prof. Daniel Offen said.

The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

“Autism is a very common condition and there is no real treatment for it,” said Offen. “Some people have started using medical cannabis but without a solid scientific basis. For this reason, we thought of looking into the issue, especially through the work of our PhD student Shani Poleg.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disease with a wide spectrum of manifestations. Its symptoms can be mild or more severe, including problems in social interactions and compulsive behaviors. The causes can be both genetic and environmental.

The researchers at TAU focused on autism caused by the mutation of a specific gene, called Shank3, which is behind about 1% of overall cases.

An employee puts down an eighth of marijuana after letting a customer smell it outside the Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland (credit: REUTERS)

The scientists worked on animal models – mice – with the same gene mutation and administered them cannabis oils.

“We started by using oils containing CBD enriched cannabis,” Offen said. “CBD is one of the most important active ingredients in cannabis and it has anti-inflammation and anti-oxidation properties.”

Medical cannabis usually includes a significant amount of CBD and very small quantities of THC, which is the active ingredient responsible for euphoria and other effects, and is not considered suitable for children.

The researchers found that such CBD oil had positive effects on mice, with a reduction of behavioral symptoms.

“We also tried to administer the animal models oils containing no CBD at all but just a small quantity of THC and with our surprise we obtained even more positive results,” Offen noted.

The team believes that the positive effects recorded in the study might be attributed only to THC and not to CBD.

In addition, they were also able to understand how the oil managed to have an impact on the mice, registering what mechanisms in the neurological system were affected and which neurotransmitters were influenced by the oil, in the brain, in the spinal cord and so on.

For the future, the group is working to determine the best composition of the oil in order to maximize the positive effects.

“This is of course an initial study,” said Poleg. “But we hope that through our basic research we will be able to improve clinical treatments. Our study shows that when treating autism with medicinal cannabis oil, there is no need for high contents of either CBD or THC. We observed significant improvement in behavioral tests following treatments with cannabis oil containing small amounts of THC and observed no long-term effects in cognitive or emotional tests conducted a month and a half after the treatment began.”