The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Cannabis oil can help treat autism symptoms - Israeli study

Scientists from Tel Aviv University demonstrated the positive effect of cannabis oils in animal models in a laboratory.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 17:16

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2021 17:47
CBD Oil is displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show in New York City, New York, US, May 30, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
CBD Oil is displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show in New York City, New York, US, May 30, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Medical cannabis oil can help treat autism symptoms, a study by researchers at Tel Aviv University published in the journal Nature has shown.
Recently, medical cannabis oils have been administered to children on the autism spectrum in Israel and the therapy has sparked growing interest, but no significant clinical study has been conducted to test its positive effects and understand the mechanism behind them, as Prof. Daniel Offen said.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
“Autism is a very common condition and there is no real treatment for it,” said Offen. “Some people have started using medical cannabis but without a solid scientific basis. For this reason, we thought of looking into the issue, especially through the work of our PhD student Shani Poleg.”
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disease with a wide spectrum of manifestations. Its symptoms can be mild or more severe, including problems in social interactions and compulsive behaviors. The causes can be both genetic and environmental.
The researchers at TAU focused on autism caused by the mutation of a specific gene, called Shank3, which is behind about 1% of overall cases.
An employee puts down an eighth of marijuana after letting a customer smell it outside the Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland (credit: REUTERS)An employee puts down an eighth of marijuana after letting a customer smell it outside the Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland (credit: REUTERS)
The scientists worked on animal models – mice – with the same gene mutation and administered them cannabis oils.
“We started by using oils containing CBD enriched cannabis,” Offen said. “CBD is one of the most important active ingredients in cannabis and it has anti-inflammation and anti-oxidation properties.”
Medical cannabis usually includes a significant amount of CBD and very small quantities of THC, which is the active ingredient responsible for euphoria and other effects, and is not considered suitable for children.
The researchers found that such CBD oil had positive effects on mice, with a reduction of behavioral symptoms.
“We also tried to administer the animal models oils containing no CBD at all but just a small quantity of THC and with our surprise we obtained even more positive results,” Offen noted.
The team believes that the positive effects recorded in the study might be attributed only to THC and not to CBD.
In addition, they were also able to understand how the oil managed to have an impact on the mice, registering what mechanisms in the neurological system were affected and which neurotransmitters were influenced by the oil, in the brain, in the spinal cord and so on.
For the future, the group is working to determine the best composition of the oil in order to maximize the positive effects.
“This is of course an initial study,” said Poleg. “But we hope that through our basic research we will be able to improve clinical treatments. Our study shows that when treating autism with medicinal cannabis oil, there is no need for high contents of either CBD or THC. We observed significant improvement in behavioral tests following treatments with cannabis oil containing small amounts of THC and observed no long-term effects in cognitive or emotional tests conducted a month and a half after the treatment began.”


Tags Israel marijuana Cannabis autism CBD CBD Oil Medical cannabis Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The world must stand behind Israel in fight against terrorism -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel must change its attitude toward the Nakba - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Breakstone

Delay of Western Wall deal isn’t only issue disenfranchising forward-thinking Jews - opinion

 By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by