A new study suggests there is a genetic factor that increases the odds of someone losing their sense of smell or taste after getting COVID-19

A team of researchers at 23andme have identified a genetic risk factor that increased the odds a person would lose their sense of smell or taste after a COVID infection by 11 percent, according to a study recently published in the journal Nature Genetics

The study also noted that women were 11 percent more likely than men to report losing the aforementioned senses after contracting the virus. Seventy-three percent of people who suffered the loss were between 26 and 35 years old.

People brace against the cold while waiting for COVID-19 test to be administered (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

The team then conducted a genome study of those who reported the symptom and those who reported they didn’t have the symptom. Researchers found a location near two genes— UGT2A1 and UGT2A2— associated with the loss of taste and smell from a COVID-19 bout.

Researchers noted the study had some limitations, including a bias towards people of European ancestry. Although more research is needed, the study’s findings might help scientists better understand why some people who contract the virus lose one or both senses.