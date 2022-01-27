The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Listening to music can help ease menopause symptoms- study

The study is the first to examine music as a menopause treatment, rather than hypnosis, meditation or therapy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 00:46

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2022 00:47
AUDIENCE AT a music concert at the Tamar Festival, September 2021 (photo credit: HADAS LABRISCH)
AUDIENCE AT a music concert at the Tamar Festival, September 2021
(photo credit: HADAS LABRISCH)

It has long been known that music has a healing effect, triggering the release of certain "happy" neurotransmitters including dopamine, serotonin and endorphins as well as the hormone oxytocin. Now, research indicates tunes can also ease the menopause transition for women. 

A study published in the journal Menopause discovered that music therapy can improve levels of depression and menopause related symptoms like hot flashes, difficulty sleeping and sexual dysfunction in postmenopausal women.

The study included 48 postmenopausal women (the average age of menopause onset is 52) who were either assigned to music therapy or a control group. In the intervention group, the researchers played music for the women during 18 sessions over six weeks.

menopause play 88 298 (credit: Courtesy)menopause play 88 298 (credit: Courtesy)

Findings revealed that listening to music not only decreased depression scores in the women, it also reduced their menopause symptoms. Researchers said that this suggests music may be used as a nonpharmacologic therapeutic option for menopause.

Most studies have focused instead on other types of alternative treatments, such as hypnosis, cognitive-behavior therapies, meditation and mindfulness but this one is the first to examine music's effects. 

“This small study highlights the potential beneficial effect of an easy-to-implement, low-cost, low-tech, and low-risk intervention such as music therapy for menopause symptoms, particularly mood symptoms," Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of the North American Menopause Society said. "Although additional research is needed to confirm these findings in larger study populations, there is little downside to adding music therapy to our armamentarium for menopause symptom management.”



Tags health women Depression
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by