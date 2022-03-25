The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Wolfson Medical Center opens Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute

The hospital said that the new department will expand the capabilities of its existing pediatric cardiology unit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 25, 2022 03:37
The Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel (photo credit: COURTESY OF WOLFSON)
The Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel
(photo credit: COURTESY OF WOLFSON)

The Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon opened its new pediatric cardiology unit, the Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute, the hospital announced on Thursday.

The new department was funded by a $2,000,000 grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and will expand the capabilities of the hospital's existing pediatric cardiology unit, which it said performs about 5,000 evaluations per year.

The hospital added that its new center is used by the International Pediatric Cardiac Center of Save a Child’s Heart (IPCC), an Israeli humanitarian organization founded by Wolfson doctors that helps children from countries with limited access to pediatric cardiac care.

The Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. (credit: SACH) The Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. (credit: SACH)

The new center has acquired cutting edge equipment using the grant and has four exam rooms, a nursing station, four doctors' offices, a stress test room, a viewing room with computers, a conference room, a reception area, a play area, a filing area, an administration area and another exam room that doubles as a bomb shelter, all spanning 750 square meters.

The institute said it is a "cultural melting pot," treating patients from Israel and the Palestinian territories and from around the world.



