Wolfson Medical Center opens Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute

The Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon opened its new pediatric cardiology unit, the Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute, the hospital announced on Thursday.

The new department was funded by a $2,000,000 grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and will expand the capabilities of the hospital's existing pediatric cardiology unit, which it said performs about 5,000 evaluations per year.

The hospital added that its new center is used by the International Pediatric Cardiac Center of Save a Child’s Heart (IPCC), an Israeli humanitarian organization founded by Wolfson doctors that helps children from countries with limited access to pediatric cardiac care.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. (credit: SACH)

The new center has acquired cutting edge equipment using the grant and has four exam rooms, a nursing station, four doctors' offices, a stress test room, a viewing room with computers, a conference room, a reception area, a play area, a filing area, an administration area and another exam room that doubles as a bomb shelter, all spanning 750 square meters.

The institute said it is a "cultural melting pot," treating patients from Israel and the Palestinian territories and from around the world.