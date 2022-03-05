The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Girl from Myanmar undergoes cardiac surgery in Israel

Eight-year-old Hannah had to be granted a special permit to fly to Israel for treatment because of civil war in Myanmar.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 01:45
Hannah with Maurice Kahn. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)
Hannah with Maurice Kahn.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

Hannah, an eight-year-old girl from Myanmar was successfully brought to Israel and underwent a life-saving heart operation this week through the Save a Child's Heart organization.

Hannah was born eight years ago with a life-threatening heart syndrome. Three years ago, at the age of five, she underwent cardiac surgery in Wolfson Medical Center (CHECK) that required her to return for another operation. This was made difficult, however, when a civil war broke out in Myanmar, and flights in and out of the country were stopped.

Save a Child's Heart conducted an operation to extract Hannah from Myanmar and bring her to Israel.

"The only people allowed out of Myanmar are diplomats and exceptional cases," explained Sarah Nevo, a representative from the organization. "We turned to the Israeli embassy in Myanmar and got a special permit for an extraction flight to Dubai for Hannah and her father. From there, they continued on to Israel."

Another obstacle arose on the night of the flight. Hannah's father phoned Nevo to tell her that he was being barred from boarding the flight because he didn't have COVID-19 insurance which was essential for entry to Dubai.

Executive Director of Save a Child's Heart Simon Fisher (credit: THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE)Executive Director of Save a Child's Heart Simon Fisher (credit: THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE)

"We managed to sort it out in the middle of the night, and in the end the two boarded the plane and arrived in Israel," said Nevo.

From the airport, Hannah and her father were taken directly to the hospital where Dr. Lior Sasson and Dr. Hagay Dekel were waiting for them to begin preparations for the surgery which went well. 

Hannah is currently recovering in a rehabilitation center in Holon.

"This is the second time we operated on Hannah, but this time, we didn't know until the last moment if she would make it to the operation," said Sasson. "We were so excited and happy to see her and the joy on her face. I've never seen a child so happy to arrive to a surgery. This is the reality of these children who need to cross continents to receive life-saving medical care."

Funding for the flight and the operation came from Maurice Kahn (CHECK) who has taken a large part in the organization since it was founded.

"Hannah's story is emotional and touching," said Kahn. "After being treated in Israel a few years ago, she needed another treatment, and we immediately rose to the challenge in order to bring her to Israel and take care of her. Hannah's joy after the surgery said it all. It was my privilege and honor to take part in this operation and know that she's going back home healthy."



Tags Israel myanmar Save a Child’s Heart
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by