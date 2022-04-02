The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Disease plaguing 1 in 9 women linked to ovarian cancer - study

Endometriosis is a serious disease which impairs the quality of life of many women. Researchers have now found a genetic link between the disease and ovarian cancer.

By WALLA!
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 10:02

Updated: APRIL 2, 2022 10:04
Cancer (Illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cancer (Illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A new study has found a genetic link between endometriosis and a higher risk of ovarian cancer. Despite this unfortunate news, for many women finding the link between the diseases may actually increase the chances of finding treatments for them.

Endometriosis is a chronic gynecological estrogen-dependent inflammatory disease in which the cells of the uterine lining, the tissue that coats the uterus from the inside, grow in areas outside the uterus such as the fallopian tubes, ovaries or other areas of the abdomen and pelvis (literally, "endo" means face and "matrium" means uterus). Sometimes they may grow even in other areas of the body.

The symptoms of endometriosis are varied and include severe pain in the pelvis and uterus during menstruation, pain during intercourse, chronic pelvic pain, fertility problems, fatigue, depression and more, and it’s a disease which is underdiagnosed. In fact, it takes an average of seven years for women with endometriosis to be diagnosed, as quite a few male doctors reject most claims and link them to hormones and moods, when in fact it’s a real and painful disease.

This neglect may not only cause women to suffer from severe pelvic pain and potential infertility, but it may also endanger their lives following new evidence that women with endometriosis also carry a slightly increased risk of epithelial ovarian cancer. However, a new article in Cell Reports Medicine offers hope that this connection can be used to help those suffering from both conditions.

Although endometriosis is rarely dangerous in itself, the article notes that it "shares features with cancer, including metastatic-like behavior, tissue invasion, proliferation, angiogenesis (new blood vessel formation), and decreased apoptosis," i.e. the death of cells which occurs as a normal and controlled part of an organism's growth or development.           

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/NATIONAL HUMAN GENOME RESEARCH INSTITUTE/HANDOUT)A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/NATIONAL HUMAN GENOME RESEARCH INSTITUTE/HANDOUT)           The authors studied the genome of 25,000 ovarian cancer patients and 15,000 women with endometriosis. These large samples allowed them to look for common features in both groups. "Our study shows that women who carry certain genetic markers that cause a tendency to develop endometriosis also have a higher risk of certain subtypes of epithelial ovarian cancer," said editor-in-chief Dr. Sally Mortlock of the University of Queensland in a statement.

Instead of a single common gene, the authors found 28 locations within the human genome associated with the two conditions, with a common basis in 19. Identifying those genes suggests a new set of targets for researchers, either through gene therapy or by identifying the proteins the genes encode.For one in nine women with endometriosis, knowing they are also at increased risk for ovarian cancer may add anxiety. However, Mortlock notes that the additional danger only applies to certain forms of ovarian cancer like clear cell and endometrial cancer, so the additional risk is small.

"Overall, studies have estimated that 1 in 76 women are at risk for developing ovarian cancer during their lifetime and endometriosis raises it slightly to 1 in 55, so the overall risk is still very low," Mortlock said. A very weak correlation was also found with the most common ovarian cancer.

The findings, therefore, may be more important for the research implications than for a person's personal level of danger. Yet, if the message of the cancer link is accepted, this may be one way to get doctors to treat patients seriously when describing endometriosis symptoms, which will indeed be significant.



Tags cancer genetics Cancer Treatment Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by