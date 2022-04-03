Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz departs for Ukraine

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz left Israel for Ukraine on Sunday morning in order to visit the Kohav Meir Field Hospital opened by Israel in the city of Mostyska.

He is set to arrive in the city on Monday, where he will meet with Israel’s humanitarian delegation and tour the field hospital. He will also meet with Ukrainian officials and is the first Israeli minister to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded the country at the end of February.

Ahead of boarding the plane, Horowitz gave a short statement, in which he said that the field hospital was a source of great pride to Israel and that it is serving as the face of the Israeli health system.

“It is also an expression of solidarity with Ukraine, which was attacked because it chose democracy and freedom,” he added. “This struggle belongs to the entire democratic world, of which Israel is a part.”

The field hospital, which was first opened on March 22, has treated over 1,830 patients to date, 310 of whom were children. Of the overall number, 45 patients were admitted to the hospital for further treatment, and 60 were treated by Sheba Beyond, who provided virtual assistance and treatment while operating from afar.

Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash meets with medical delegation ahead of their departure for Ukraine. (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

After two weeks of working around the clock to provide medical treatment to Ukrainian refugees, the original medical team will be relieved later in the day on Sunday by a new team arriving from Israel. The new delegation set off on Saturday evening and consists of around 80 medical staff from multiple different specialty areas and hospitals.

Ahead of their departure, the delegation met with Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash who briefed them on the situation they would be entering and congratulated them on their work.