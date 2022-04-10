The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli company debuts multi-cancer response predictor

Pangea Biomed Launches Multi-Cancer Response Predictor, Increasing cancer Patient Benefits from Precision Oncology by 5x.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 01:52
Pangea Biomed executive Eyal Schiff, Ranit Aharonov, Tuvik Beker and Emanuel Elalouf. (photo credit: Pangea Biomed)
Pangea Biomed executive Eyal Schiff, Ranit Aharonov, Tuvik Beker and Emanuel Elalouf.
(photo credit: Pangea Biomed)

Pangea Biomed, the RNA-focused precision oncology biotech company, debuted an advanced multi-cancer response predictor to increase the effectiveness of precision oncology.

The company is also announcing $7M in seed funding led by NFX, which will be used to grow its research and development team, and expand its partnerships and commercial collaborations to support in designing clinical trials and direct drug discovery efforts.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Immunotherapy and precision oncology have been around for decades and have provided hope for cancer patients. 

Immunotherapy, part of a group of therapies called targeted therapy, is a method of treatment against cancer, which helps the body's immune system to detect and attack cancer cells.

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple. (credit: Nucleai) Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple. (credit: Nucleai)

Precision oncology is part of precision medicine which is why health care providers can offer and plan specific care for their patients, based on the person's genes

In 2020, the FDA approved a record of 27 precision oncology drugs, and in 2021, the U.S. government put $6.56 billion toward the National Cancer Institute. Still, an immense gap exists between the resources going toward cancer research and development and those benefiting from these therapies: fewer than 10% of patients actually benefit from modern targeted treatments. 

Pangea aims to dramatically increase the number of patients who benefit from precision oncology treatments. Their technology works in two ways: it first creates a “social graph” of genes and then uses it, together with the data from each individual patient's tumor, to match patients with the right drugs.

A retrospective analysis of more than 1,000 patients has further validated Pangea’s methods. The analysis, which studied patients who received either immunotherapy or targeted therapy, demonstrated that a high EMS is associated with a significantly better response to treatment. A testament to its efficacy, Pangea’s technology has proven successful for patients who would otherwise not qualify for precision cancer care.

“Analyzing genes as a group versus as individuals provides a deeper insight into how best to attack the cancer. As such, you could think of our solution as building a social graph for cancer therapy,” said PhD Tuvik Beker CEO of Pangea. “In leveraging this insight, we will be able to match the right treatments to the right patients and unlock multiple potential therapies tailored to each individual tumor, significantly expanding currently available treatment options.”

“There’s a gap that exists between the immense resources going toward cancer research and care and the percentage of patients benefiting from it,” said Omri Amirav-Drory, general partner at NFX Bio. “Pangea is bridging this gap and democratizing precision oncology by using network effects and RNA data to match cancer patients to therapies at scale. We’re excited to partner with them as they revolutionize precision oncology and drug development for the more than 18 million cancer patients today.” 

“Pangea’s approach holds promise for more accurate and effective therapeutic intervention,” said Prof. Raanan Berger, director of Sheba Comprehensive Cancer Center. “The company is increasing the proportion of patients eligible for potent modern therapies.”



Tags cancer Cancer Treatment cancer detection Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by