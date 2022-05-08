The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Tainted meat caused Holon disabilities home mass poisoning - report

Tel Aviv District Health Bureau conducted an inspection of the kitchen, which revealed findings of serious defects in the level of maintenance and cleanliness.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 8, 2022 19:31

Updated: MAY 8, 2022 19:43
Handicap home Beit Dafna in Holon, where three residents died on May 1-2, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Handicap home Beit Dafna in Holon, where three residents died on May 1-2, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Tainted meat was the likely source of the mass poisoning at the Beit Dafna disabilities home in Holon, which claimed the lives of three residents last week, according to the investigation results the Heath Ministry published on Sunday.

The findings indicate the meat was contaminated as a result of poor food safety practices and handling. In food cultures taken, a bacterium of the Clostridium peripheries type was found. The same bacterium also grew in fecal cultures from 7 patients, which indicates the meat was the source of the infection.

The report noted that there was no strict separation of foods in the various cooking processes and that there were no proper work practices for food handling. In addition, the level of cleanliness of the kitchen was severly lacking.

In all, 33 residents fell ill, of whom nine were evacuated to the hospital and six were hospitalized. One resident died while still in the home and two died while receiving care in the hospital.

Beit Dafna, the residence where these poisonings occurred, is part of the Beit Ekshtein chain, which is a subsidiary of the Danel Group.

"I've been active for 37 years in order to close these homes and to get people to understand that they are not worthy for human living," said Naama Lerner, head of an NGO called "Hatnuah L'atzmaut" (The Movement for Independence) in an interview on KAN radio. 

"If these people had died at a gourmet restaurant the whole country would be in an uproar," she said.

It is not enough to close down the kitchen, and the relevant authorities needed to treat the core problems such as Danel Group's monopoly on special-needs homes, Lerner said.

One of the residents' parents said that family members were given a directive not to speak to the media and would not be allowed entry into the home if they did so, N12 reported.

Beit Ekshtein denied the report. 



Tags health poison people with disabilities Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian frigate may have been hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles - report

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by