The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Here's everything you need to know about the polio vaccine for your child

The Health Ministry recently announced a nationwide vaccine campaign for polio, directed at children. Here is everything you need to know about it.

By WALLA!
Published: MAY 13, 2022 11:12
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Health Ministry Director-General Professor Nachman Ash and Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services at the Health Ministry attend a press conference about the Polio vaccine in Tel Aviv, on April 26, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Health Ministry Director-General Professor Nachman Ash and Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services at the Health Ministry attend a press conference about the Polio vaccine in Tel Aviv, on April 26, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

After two years of hearing about COVID-19 — and the vaccines for it — on a daily basis, the Health Ministry has now announced a new vaccination campaign, one we thought was part of history. After an outbreak of the polio virus for the first time in a decade, and following alarming evidence that polio is already in various areas around the country, the Ministry announced a new vaccine completion booster campaign called "2 drops 2022.”

"The only way to beat polio, just as we have in the past, is to prevent infection and spread and this is done through vaccination," the ministry said, adding "only a child who’s fully vaccinated is protected and protects other children."

So, who should get vaccinated now? Here are the details

Children from six-weeks to a-year-and-a-half:

For these children, the polio vaccine is part of the regular routine of vaccines given at baby wellness/development clinics, but the Health Ministry has called for the first two routine vaccines to be given earlier than usual (the "pentagonal" vaccine including mumps, measles etc.) at 6 weeks and 10 weeks old. The rest of the vaccines will be given according to the routine immunization schedule.

A child receives free polio vaccine during a government-led mass vaccination program in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 14, 2019. (credit: ELOISA LOPEZ/ REUTERS) A child receives free polio vaccine during a government-led mass vaccination program in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 14, 2019. (credit: ELOISA LOPEZ/ REUTERS)

Children from the age of one-and-a-half to the age of nine:

No need for a booster. The ministry has stated that children who are vaccinated according to their age are on a vaccination schedule and will receive vaccines adhering to the standard immunization program.

Children ages nine to 17:

For these ages it’s slightly more complex.

The Health Ministry explained that children born between 2005 and 2013 weren’t vaccinated with the attenuated (weakened) live vaccine according to the current vaccination routine, since the vaccine was given outside of the schedule following the outbreak of polio in southern Israel in 2013.

Most children ages nine-to-17 were vaccinated with only one dose as part of the first vaccination campaign, the ministry explained, and therefore most need to have the second bOPV vaccine dose as part of the current campaign.

Are your children immunized against polio? 

If you’re unsure if your kids are immunized, the first step is to check their immunization records.

If you don’t find the booklet which lists all the vaccines administered, in most cases the child development clinics and schools have computerized records; don’t hesitate to contact them.

If you’re still unsure, contact the Health Center at *5400.

Where can I get vaccinated against polio? 

Take your children, up until they are six-years-old, as well as those who haven’t been vaccinated against polio at all, to your local child development clinic.

Children aged seven and over will be vaccinated with the attenuated live vaccine at local clinics of each health fund.

So why get a polio vaccine?

Polio doesn’t just mean a experiencing a high fever and some muscle weakness. If the virus enters the throat, there's a chance it could lead to death within two hours. 

Additionally, even after the virus leaves the body, the effects of it may still be experienced — this is known as post-polio syndrome.

The vaccine, first administered in the mid-1950s, is the most effective means of preventing infection with the virus and protecting against the disease. It’s effective and safe, and has led to the eradication of polio in places where there’s a strict adherence to relatively high immunization coverage.

What are the side effects of the polio vaccine? 

Polio vaccines are safe and effective. Some kids may develop mild side effects such as fever and a local allergic reaction. These symptoms usually go away within a few days.



Tags health children polio vaccine Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
4

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
5

Gantz says Israel protects ‘freedom of worship’ at ambassador Iftar dinner

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by