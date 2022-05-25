How to manage and minimize trauma responses

People across the United States and throughout the world have been shaken after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 18 children and two teachers dead.

The massacre carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos is the second-deadliest school shooting in history, just behind the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, in which 26 people – including 20 children – were killed.

Whether or not a person has been directly affected by gun violence, hearing the news of a mass shooting – especially one in which the victims are predominantly children – can be difficult to process.

Particularly for those who have experienced loss due to gun violence, terrorism or violent crime, the experience can bring back unpleasant memories that are hard to shake off.

What are the most effective ways people can cope with and process traumatic incidents such as a school shooting, whether or not they are directly or indirectly affected by the events?

When reading the news begins to affect you

Even for someone who does not have any direct history of experiencing violent events, the news of an event like the Uvalde shooting can result in an increased fear for the safety of loved ones and a sense of losing control. How can this be kept under control?

• Avoid overexposure to media. According to the American Counseling Association and other mental health professionals, constantly scrolling through media portrayals of violence can cause symptoms of post-traumatic stress. Even though it’s difficult to step away from the news when something big is happening, limiting exposure and taking breaks from reading the news can limit the negative impact on a person’s emotional wellbeing.

• Pay attention to your feelings. While compressing the emotions you feel around an event like a school shooting might seem necessary in order to continue with life as normal, it can be more damaging in the long run as your body isn’t given a chance to process the trauma. Speaking to other people experiencing the same anxieties as you can help you process the event while allowing you to feel less isolated in your fear.

• When to seek professional help. It is not uncommon to experience strong reactions to traumatic events when exposed to them even just through the media, says the ACA. If you or someone you know is experiencing changes in eating or sleeping habits, energy levels or a strong increase in anxiety, it might be time to reach out to a mental health professional for further help.

When traumatic events directly affect you

Gun violence in America and the senseless deaths it leaves in its wake is something that many Israelis can understand and empathize with. In recent months, as many as 18 Israelis have been killed in acts of terrorism, many of them carried out using illegally acquired weapons. For those who knew the victims, the weight of the trauma is heavy.

When Eli Kay was killed while on his way to work on the morning of November 21, 2021, the lives of his family and friends was changed in an instant.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, “T.” (who asked to remain anonymous), recounted the way her life has been impacted in the six months since hearing the news of her friend’s death at the hands of a terrorist shooter.

“It’s not like it’s [gun violence] a new concept to me,” she says when asked about how her day-to-day life has changed. “Like, I’ve been around guns before, but now I get so tense and so anxious around them.

“I feel like as an American, I hate to say that we’re used to it, because that’s horrible and we should never be used to such disgusting acts of violence, but it’s not new,” she continues. “And I don’t think that these events necessarily impact me differently than they did before, but I think guns themselves definitely do.”

T. finds that she is constantly worrying about her loved ones’ whereabouts nowadays, to a much more intense degree than she ever used to before.

“I’m definitely a lot more persistent when I ask people about where they are,” she muses. “I’m always asking them more about where they are, always asking them to let me know when they arrive.”

Trauma responses and triggers

Months after a traumatic event has occurred, and even when a person feels that they are mostly back to their old self, events that remind them of the incident can occur, sending them spiraling back into memories of the traumatic incidents that can be hard to shake off.

This is why a person who is not directly affected by the Uvalde school shooting, but who has experienced similar events, might relive old memories (known as flashbacks) and can explain why they feel so shaken.

When it comes to the way that the trauma affects her, T. opens up about the mental health issues she has struggled with as a result of her friend’s senseless death.

“Being around a person with a gun now is really triggering for me, and at the point when my depression was really bad I just couldn’t be around them, it made me so anxious and nervous. Even if it’s just seeing cops with guns, I hate it, I don’t like being around them.”

One of the common things experienced by people dealing with PTSD or other forms of trauma is the urge to avoid things that could remind them of traumatic events.

This can include places, sights, sounds or even people that trigger memories. The triggers will often be random, and even though they do not technically link to the incident, the person experiencing it will still associate them nevertheless.

For T., one of the most triggering things that can send her spiraling into memories of her friend’s death is sound, specifically loud and sudden noises.

“Last night, for example, I was trying to sleep and all of a sudden I heard really loud fireworks right outside our apartment, and it put me into such a bad state of panic. Even though I knew subconsciously that it was just fireworks, I just started having a panic attack.”

How can a person experiencing a traumatic event cope with the fallout?

Following her friend’s death, T. took action and sought medical assistance, working with both a therapist and psychiatrist to process her trauma and grief and find a way through it.

“For me, my mental situation is better now than it has been in so long,” she says. “I’m in a much healthier place because of the medicine I’m not taking and the support team that I have.”

However, she acknowledges that not everyone has access to therapy or medical help and that it isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. In these situations, she says, having a support group of friends or family is essential.

“The incident really helped me become a lot more open and really turn to friends when I needed them,” she explains.

“This is the time when you need your friends – when you need that support. And you can lean on people. You need people to help you get through these things. You need to be OK with asking them for help when you need it.”