Israeli politicians sent their condolences to the US after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down by a teenager in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

"Israel mourns with the American people of the horrific murder of innocent children and teachers in Uvalde. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the American people." Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote in English in response to the shooting, "We are all devastated by the horrific shooting in Texas. The prayers of the people of Israel are with the families of the victims, the Uvalde community, and the American people."

President Isaac Herzog said he was "horrified to hear news of the murderous rampage at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Our hearts are broken. The death of a child is a tragedy beyond measure, let alone the killing of nineteen innocent children and two adults. Israel joins the people of the United States in grief."

Labor MK Naama Lazimi said that the event in Uvalde "could also have taken place in Israel. The recent increase in demand for the purchase of weapons in the country is a flashing red light," adding her condolences.

Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, comforts people as they react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Diaspora Minister Dr. Nachman Shai called the incident "an act of inconceivable evil. I would like to express my great sorrow and send my condolences to the American people."

The motive for Tuesday's massacre in Texas, the latest in a string of seemingly random mass shootings that have become commonplace in the US, was not immediately known. Ten days ago, 10 people were killed in a mass shooting in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The event also took place nearly a decade after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, where a gunman killed 26 people, 20 of them children. The Uvalde shooting is the deadliest US elementary school shooting since.