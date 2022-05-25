The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

'Israel mourns with the American people' - Israeli leaders react to Texas shooting

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog were some of the leaders who expressed their condolences.

By GADI ZAIG, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 25, 2022 16:30
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, May 1, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, May 1, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israeli politicians sent their condolences to the US after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down by a teenager in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.  

"Israel mourns with the American people of the horrific murder of innocent children and teachers in Uvalde. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the American people."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote in English in response to the shooting, "We are all devastated by the horrific shooting in Texas. The prayers of the people of Israel are with the families of the victims, the Uvalde community, and the American people."

President Isaac Herzog said he was "horrified to hear news of the murderous rampage at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Our hearts are broken. The death of a child is a tragedy beyond measure, let alone the killing of nineteen innocent children and two adults. Israel joins the people of the United States in grief."

Labor MK Naama Lazimi said that the event in Uvalde "could also have taken place in Israel. The recent increase in demand for the purchase of weapons in the country is a flashing red light," adding her condolences. 

Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, comforts people as they react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO) Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, comforts people as they react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Diaspora Minister Dr. Nachman Shai called the incident "an act of inconceivable evil. I would like to express my great sorrow and send my condolences to the American people."

The motive for Tuesday's massacre in Texas, the latest in a string of seemingly random mass shootings that have become commonplace in the US, was not immediately known. Ten days ago, 10 people were killed in a mass shooting in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. 

The event also took place nearly a decade after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, where a gunman killed 26 people, 20 of them children. The Uvalde shooting is the deadliest US elementary school shooting since.



Tags Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid isaac herzog shooting texas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
3

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by