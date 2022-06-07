The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Type 1 diabetes is not always ‘juvenile,’ new Israeli study shows - exclusive

The pancreatic cells that produce insulin can be destroyed in overweight teens as well as adults, requiring injections of insulin, according to new Sheba study.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 11:53
Diabetes; illustrative. (photo credit: PHOTO MIX/PIXABAY)
Diabetes; illustrative.
(photo credit: PHOTO MIX/PIXABAY)

For many years, diabetologists have been saying that the main difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes is that the first is a genetic, autoimmune condition that usually shows up early in life, and type 2, referred to as “adult onset,” is mainly related to lifestyle problems and develops over time because the person is overweight and inactive.

What we thought we knew about diabetes

It was believed that type 1 diabetes, formerly described as “juvenile-onset,” results from the immune system attacking and destroying the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, thus requiring that the patient inject himself regularly with lifesaving insulin. But the incidence of type 1 diabetes has been rising annually by about two to three – and the reasons why were not clear.

But new research conducted at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer and just published in the journal Diabetologia shows that an excessively high body mass index in adolescents is linked to the development of type 1 diabetes and not just the type 2 form.

The study, entitled “Obesity in late adolescence and incident type 1 diabetes in young adulthood,” was presented simultaneously with publication at the American Diabetes Association’s annual meeting now being held in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was led by Prof. Gilad Twig of Sheba’s internal medicine department who previously was a Google Scholar at the department of military medicine at the Hebrew University’s Faculty of Medicine. 

Diabetes; illustrative. (credit: SILVIARITA/PIXABAY) Diabetes; illustrative. (credit: SILVIARITA/PIXABAY)

What were the findings of the study? 

Twig’s findings were based on IDF recruits. In this nationwide study, all Israeli adolescents aged 16- to 19-years-old who underwent medical evaluation in preparation for mandatory military conscription between January 1996 and December 2016 were included for analysis, unless they had a history of abnormal blood sugar. A total of 1.46 million adolescents were included. Weight and height were measured at study entry and statistical modeling used to calculate any excess risk of type 1 diabetes associated with overweight or obesity.

There were 777 new cases of type 1 diabetes during 15,819,750 person-years of follow-up (mean age at diagnosis 25 years). BMI was found to be linked with incident type 1 diabetes (new-onset diabetes in individuals without prevalent diabetes at baseline). In a model adjusted for age, sex and socio-demographic variables, the increased risk of type 1 diabetes increased as BMI increased.

About half of all cases of type 1 diabetes develop after age 18. By reputation, people think it’s a disease of children. But it’s begun to grow so that now, 50% of cases occur soon after late adolescence, said Twig. “Obesity is related to several other autoimmune conditions, so it’s not a complete surprise it might be related to another.”

A possible explanation the researchers gave was that the elevated levels of inflammatory adipokines and cytokines associated with obesity reduce tolerance by the immune system of tissues in the body by promoting inflammatory processes that lead to diabetes.

Twig and his team said that additional factors associated with obesity could contribute to the development of autoimmunity, including vitamin D deficiency, consumption of a high-fat diet and changes in the bacteria in the gut. Various biological mechanisms have been suggested to explain the connection between obesity and type 1 diabetes.

The “accelerator” hypothesis maintains that both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are caused by insulin resistance set against various genetic backgrounds that affect the rate of loss of the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. According to this hypothesis, the increasing demand for insulin makes the beta cells more prone to destruction by the immune system and thus speeds up their loss.

What are the implications? 

The authors declared that their findings have important public health implications.

The prevalence of adolescent obesity is rising worldwide at an alarming rate, with dire projections for the near future. Currently, it is estimated that nearly 60% of American children and teens aged two to 19 will develop obesity by age 35 years, most of them by adolescence, with half progressing to severe obesity. 

“The current study projects that around one in eight (12.8%) of the newly diagnosed cases of type 1 in the study can be attributed to abnormally excessive weight [in] adolescence. Thus, with rising levels of obesity, especially that of the severe form, we may expect that the current annual rise in type 1 cases… will be even more pronounced,” they added. 

Our study adds to the growing evidence regarding the health hazards associated with adolescent obesity. Not only is adolescent obesity correlated with adult-onset of type 2 diabetes, but also with type 1 diabetes.

Study authors, “Obesity in late adolescence and incident type 1 diabetes in young adulthood.”

“Further work needs to be done to unravel this association so that we can better address the full spectrum of risks posed by the obesity epidemic or identify common environmental factors affecting both weight and type 1 diabetes.”



Tags IDF health Adolescents diabetes Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
3

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by