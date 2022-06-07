The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Clinical trial sees rectal cancer cured for all participants - report

One of the paper's authors said that he "believes this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer.”

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 21:30
Petri dishes are pictured in an unknown location in a Cancer Research UK laboratory on an unknown date. (photo credit: CANCER RESEARCH UK/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Petri dishes are pictured in an unknown location in a Cancer Research UK laboratory on an unknown date.
(photo credit: CANCER RESEARCH UK/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A small clinical trial in New York City sent rectal cancer into remission for every patient that was involved by using a unique immunotherapeutic treatment.

The trial, which was later published as a paper on Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine, gave all the patients involved the immunotherapy treatment "Dostarlimab" - which then stunned doctors as it returned a 100% success rate for all patients in clinical trials. The immunotherapy had shrunk the tumors the patients had much quicker than the medical professionals were expecting. 

The treatment was being tested for colorectal cancer. The trial was backed by drug maker GlaxoSmithKline and was led by doctors at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. 

One of the paper's authors, Dr. Luis A. Diaz, told The New York Times that he "believes this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer.” Other experts said that the trial needs to be replicated. 

The patients

Before this trial, the participants had undergone difficult treatments that included chemotherapy and surgery that could have led to serious side effects or dysfunctions. The patients also decided to participate fully expecting that the tumors would not disappear, according to the Times.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City (credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel/Wikimedia) Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City (credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel/Wikimedia)

However, not only did the patients not need any more treatment by the end, none of them presented evidence of having any rectal tumors - even after undergoing more MRIs, PET scans, biopsies and physical exams. Furthermore, none of the patients have suffered any severe side effects nor needed any follow-up surgery or chemotherapy. Cancer has not returned to any of the patients.

Many of the doctors had reported that "there were a lot of happy tears," once the patients received the good news.

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy uses the body's immune system as an ally against cancer, according to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Diaz stated that the best way to use immunotherapy to fight cancer was to conclude which of the patients would benefit most from it and receive it immediately. 

An immunotherapy agent called a checkpoint inhibitor is able to assist immune cells to attack cancer cells in the body, thus preventing a tumor from growing.

The doctors involved in the trial want those with rectal cancer tumors to know that the clinical trial continues to grow and enroll new patients, according to the Kettering Cancer Center.



Tags cancer immunotherapy Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by