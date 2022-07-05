The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Monkeypox can contaminate surfaces, unclear if contagious - study

While scientists were able to identify monkeypox viral contamination on surfaces. However, they were unable to determine if one could actually contract the disease from these surfaces.

By AARON REICH
Published: JULY 5, 2022 13:23

Updated: JULY 5, 2022 13:33
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022 (photo credit: CYNTHIA S. GOLDSMITH, RUSSELL REGENCY/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
(photo credit: CYNTHIA S. GOLDSMITH, RUSSELL REGENCY/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Can the monkeypox virus contaminate surfaces? According to a recent study in Germany, that seems to be the case.

Scientists are continuing to study the viral monkeypox outbreak, which has since spread outside of its endemic areas of Central Africa and West Africa to countries all over the world. But questions remain about the disease that is being spread.

According to the study published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Eurosurveillance, monkeypox was found to contaminate surfaces in the hospital rooms of confirmed patients.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus, itself a zoonotic disease that can infect certain animals, such as people. 

Since May 2022, cases have been cropping up around the world, especially in Western Europe.

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus (credit: CDC HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus (credit: CDC HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The disease can be contracted in a number of ways but is typically spread when the virus is able to get inside the body through either inhalation, openings in the eyes, nose, or mouth, or just through broken skin. 

It is for this reason that many people who are close to certain kinds of animals have to be careful. Though, while the disease is called monkeypox, and while monkeys can have it, it does not actually come from them.

But exactly how it is spreading now is unclear, since normally, person-to-person transmission of the disease is very rare, though it is possible it may be linked to the many mutations discovered in the strain that's spreading.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, bodily fluids and respiratory droplets.

But what about contaminated surfaces and material? 

Unfortunately, the research on this has been lacking thus far. But this study hopes to change that.

The study

The researchers went to a German hospital and studied the surfaces in the rooms of monkeypox patients as well as the nearby anterooms where personal protective equipment (PPE) is put on and taken off.

This was done through environmental sampling by swabbing surfaces in the rooms. This included fabrics, large surfaces, door handles, gloves and even cell phones. 

It was then compared to samples obtained from patients' lesions or throats.

The two patients in question were both men in their 30s who suffered lesions and other symptoms. Notably, lesions were present on the anuses of both patients, with the first patient also suffering from lesions on their genitals. 

With that in mind, it isn't much of a surprise that the highest amount monkeypox viral contamination on surfaces was found in both of the patients' bathrooms

However, it was also detected on fabrics, cabinet doors and other places sampled. Naturally, fabrics used by the patients frequently like pillowcases, towels and clothing saw monkeypox viral contamination as well.

Can you catch monkeypox from contaminated surfaces?

According to the WHO, it is possible for contaminated fabrics like bedding to infect one with monkeypox. However, as far as the study is concerned, it is unclear if it can actually lead to monkeypox infection in humans. 

Detecting viral contamination, the study argued, doesn't equate to an infectious virus

So what did we learn from the study?

Every surface that the two patients touched showed monkeypox contamination. What this means is that while we can't be sure if these surfaces will infect people, we do know that regular disinfection and sanitation can prevent it from spreading further

In particular, healthcare workers should immediately wash and disinfect their hands after removing PPE. 

For those living in the same home with a confirmed monkeypox patient, one should be careful to disinfect surfaces that could be infected.

More research is needed to determine whether it is possible for the amount of monkeypox viral contamination on surfaces to transmit the disease.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags germany scientific study disease Virus Assuta Health Monkeypox Monkeypox outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by