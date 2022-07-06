The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

What questions do you need to ask before going into surgery?

You went to the doctor, received a diagnosis, and your level of anxiety and uncertainty shot up. Now what?

By IRIS KOL/WALLA!
Published: JULY 6, 2022 08:40
Surgery tools (illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Surgery tools (illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Surgery is quite stressful, but being as informed as possible will reduce your anxiety. 

Dr. Guy Lahat, director of the surgical division at Ichilov, was a guest on the "Specialist Clinic" podcast to explain what questions should be asked prior to a surgical procedure, and what should be expected from the surgery.

"It's a complete shock, they don’t know what to as."

Dr. Guy Lahat

"The journey of a patient who arrives for surgery starts with a diagnosis," he said. "After being diagnosed a patient has to ask 'who should I go to', what doctors should be seen before making a decision about surgery, and the question of questions such as 'which surgeon is capable' or 'which hospital is best?'" 

Lahat explained that in most public hospitals, the surgeon can be selected.

"In Ichilov, in the surgical division, 95% of the patients referred for surgery by a senior surgeon are operated on by that surgeon," said Lahat. 

Prof. Lahat generally treats people with esophageal or stomach cancer.

A surgery room at a Jerusalem hospital (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)A surgery room at a Jerusalem hospital (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
What should you ask?

"It's a complete shock, they don’t know what to ask,” said Lahat. Yet they need to stop, see which options are available and try to understand more about the disease they have.

He added that it's worth asking questions such as: What disease do I have, do I need more tests, should I see a surgeon or an oncologist.

"But people don’t ask, they go home and feel hopeless,” said Lahat. 

The best way to handle a diagnosis is to learn what exactly the disease is and how each part of the treatment process might lead to remission.

 How to choose a surgeon

Lahat emphasized that many patients don’t have the right information they need to choose a surgeon. 

Even after a thorough examination, "for each type of surgery you’ll receive three or four names of surgeons, and for common cancers there might be 10 names of leading surgeons in the field. Very few patients know how to ask the right questions to the first surgeon they see. They say: ‘Excuse me, how many of these surgeries did you do this year?’  You can’t control what any surgeon will tell you but I assume that most surgeons are honest people and  will tell the patient how many of a particular surgery they did within the last year." 

He added that one could also ask if the surgeon had any complications and if so which, and one could ask to speak to a person who had this same procedure performed by this surgeon.

Bottom line, once a surgeon is chosen, a relationship based on trust is formed. 

Lahat emphasized that "Without trust between the patient and the surgeon, it can’t happen. I think patients should choose the surgeon through a set of questions and through an interaction created during the first appointment. If this doesn’t happen it’s very important, especially in complex surgeries, to go for a second opinion. I have no problem if my patient goes for a second opinion, and I also give many second opinions. I think the patient benefits from hearing another opinion and meeting another surgeon. Patients have the right to choose who will operate on them.”



Tags hospital Surgery Healthcare System Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Ben & Jerry's cancels plan to stop sales in Israel

An ice cream assembly line at the Ben & Jerry's factory near Kiryat Malachi, July 2021
4

Scientists keeping an eye on new COVID variant BA.2.75

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
5

Violence breaks out at Western Wall after boy blows nose on Siddur page

Pieces of siddurim printed by the Conservative movement and torn by haredi protestors.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by