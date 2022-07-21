The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID booster effectiveness wanes after 3 months, study shows

Data in a new clinical trial was consistent with real-world reports showing waning protection against COVID-19 infection during the Omicron wave in people who received vaccines and a booster.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 21, 2022 03:55
The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

COVID-19 vaccines have successfully prevented hospitalizations and deaths, but a new study confirms that the antibody levels they provide decreases substantially within three months.

The research was conducted in a clinical trial by the National Institutes of Health and published Tuesday  in Cell Reports Medicine. It looked specifically at the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been notoriously tricky, evading the body's defenses from prior vaccinations in a way earlier variants had not been able to and causing the extremely aggressive fifth wave of the pandemic at the end of 2021.

To test the theory, investigators administered COVID-19 booster vaccines to adults in the United States who had previously received a primary COVID-19 vaccination series under Emergency Use Authorization. Some participants received the same vaccine as their initial series, while others received a different vaccine. Their immune responses were watched over a period of time. 

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS) Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Study results 

Immune responses to Omicron in all groups waned substantially, with neutralizing antibody levels decreasing 2.4- to 5.3-fold by three months post-boost.

Researchers said that the data was consistent with real-world reports showing waning protection against coronavirus infection during the Omicron wave in people who received a primary vaccine series plus a booster shot. They noted that the findings could be used to inform decisions regarding future vaccine schedule recommendations, including the need for variant vaccine boosting.

Booster shots crucial

Despite short-lived protection, coronavirus vaccine boosters are crucial in order to maintain the body's immunity to infection, a different study, also published this week, said.

The new study by the Yale School of Public Health showed that peak antibody levels achieved by getting vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine exceed those gained from natural infection, meaning that those vaccinated are more protected from reinfection than those who are not vaccinated and have healed from COVID-19. The Yale study notes that one must keep up with booster shots because of waning. 



Tags vaccine COVID-19 Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by