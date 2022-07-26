How can you encourage creativity, strength in your toddler?

Parents have special strengths. So do their kids, and it is the parents' job to bolster them. How? Noa Meiri, certified behavior analyst and parenting instructor, explains that strengths emerge in toddlers around the age of one, more or less, and what parents can do.

To find unique strengths in your kids, first, observe them. If you spot a strong point, take note of it.

If it repeats itself, do the following:

Stage number one

In the first stage praise, encourage, and strengthen kids. Tell them you noticed; they might be waiting for an acknowledgment and may not know they have special skills. With your praise, their self-esteem will soar.

Illustrative image of a parent with their toddler. (credit: PIXABAY)

Stage number two

In the second stage find a time to play together and bring out their special talent so they can use it in different ways. For example, if you see that your child draws well, draw during playtime. Draw a large forest and you can put plastic animals on the grass.

Should you sign up kids for enrichment activities?

The instinct of many parents is to enroll kids in a class when they see certain talents or strengths in them, but this isn’t always true for them. Sometimes this may actually put on too much pressure.

It is recommended to start classes from age three, since many kids have less separation anxiety since they are used to a parent being present after nursery school, for example. In the meantime, you should develop skills at home by playing.

When you see talent or a strength in a child, lavish on praise and encouragement to provide empowerment. Yet, wait a little while to enroll kids in special activities. Until kids are ready to be taken to and participate in a specific class, invest and enhance that talent at home.

This story was written in partnership with the JAMA parenting app.