The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Psychological tips for new parents

Below, I want to describe some of the collected wisdom from the family social science literature that pertains to the transition into parenthood.

By DR. MIKE GROPPER
Published: JULY 15, 2022 23:48
Crying baby. What are some tips for caring for newborns? (Illustrative). (photo credit: Tim Bish/Unsplash)
Crying baby. What are some tips for caring for newborns? (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Tim Bish/Unsplash)

Parenting a newborn, particularly the first time around, is both emotionally and physically taxing. The list of tasks is endless. Feeding, bathing, changing diapers, well-baby clinic visits, soothing a crying baby, and simply worrying take up most of the parent’s time.

I remember when my oldest child was born in the US. We went to see our obstetrician for our six-week postnatal appointment. After the normal checkup, the doctor turned to us and asked, “Have you gotten a babysitter yet and gone out on a date?”

My wife and I were taken aback by the question. We had had so many sleepless nights, and all our energies were spent on caring for the baby and making sure we could take care of our basic needs. Time for a date seemed superfluous.

However, we soon took his advice and did find a reliable babysitter and went out to a restaurant for a hot bowl of soup. It was a much-needed respite, and we truly enjoyed our couple time together.

Reflecting back on that special transition into parenthood, my wife and I have tried to pass on the message to our grown-up married children as they became new parents.

A baby (illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY) A baby (illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

When we offered to babysit for the newborn baby, the first response was usually, “Are you sure? You really think that is a good idea?”

“Yes,” we insisted, go out for a cup of coffee; or, if you’re brave enough, go get dinner.”

Today, we have mobile phones, so we assure our kids that if there is a problem, we will call them, if needed. They always come back with a thankful smile!

Below, I want to describe some of the collected wisdom from the family social science literature that pertains to the transition into parenthood.

  • Expect stressful times. Transitioning into parenthood is a major life change. All transitions, no matter how eagerly anticipated, are accompanied by some degree of stress. No matter how prepared we are, adjustments are constantly made according to the real situation.
  • Join a new parent group. All first-time parents experience the same basic joys and concerns. You’ll make new friends and find nonjudgmental support. And the old saying is true: a shared happiness is doubled, and a shared worry is cut in half.
  • Accept help. Neighbors, relatives, friends, and/or co-workers are often delighted to help, if you let them know what you need. If they offer, let them clean your house or make you dinner.

This is so important in the beginning stage of parenthood, where your exhaustion level will probably reach heights that you did not know could exist. Treat yourself to a nap, a leisurely shower, or go out of the house and feel comfortable that someone trustworthy is watching your baby.

  • Pick and choose from the advice you’ll receive from doctors, friends, relatives, books and parenting blogs. However, trust your own judgment. Make sure you choose what feels right to you and disregard the rest.
  • Don’t be hard on yourself. Expect that you’re bound to make mistakes. Everyone does. And none of us has all the answers. It’s always helpful to brainstorm with your partner about strategies that work.
  • Don’t expect to be a supermom/dad. Remember that you have a new baby depending on you for every need. Let go of any guilt caused by unfinished chores. It is important to take time for yourself and spend time with your family.
  • Ask questions. No matter how much we might know about children, we have to learn how to be parents. Listen to other parents, including your own parents if that feels right. There is a lot of collective wisdom from people you trust who have had similar experiences and can answer many basic questions

Be open to surprises!

You may find yourself changing some of your preconceived notions about parenthood.

  • Babies benefit from different types of loving interactions. Caring and nurturing a baby does not come from feeding alone. Spend time holding the baby, talking to him/her, and develop your own ways of interacting with him/her.
  • Remember who you used to be. While the transition to parenthood shifts most of your attention to your little baby, it’s important to gradually get back to the things you used to like to do before the baby was born, be it reading a good book, taking a yoga class or enjoying a hobby or other leisure activity.
  • Be aware of your feelings related to becoming a new parent. Moms and dads can feel a wide range of emotions, including anxiety, sadness or fear. Having different feelings associated with new parenthood is not shameful and is not a reflection of your ability to parent.
  • If you have a partner, remember that relationship and that person are evolving, too. Talk about your hopes and fears, how things have changed, and what you would like to keep the same. Try to get out together and take a walk. Baby carriers work great for this purpose.

Relax. Enjoy your baby. While a night spent with a colicky infant can seem endless, the childhood years actually pass very quickly. Every time your child achieves another exciting milestone, it means he/she has taken one more tentative yet eager step away from babyhood, and you have taken one more step toward becoming a confident, experienced parent.

The writer is a marital, child and adult cognitive-behavioral psychotherapist and consultant with offices in Ra’anana and Jerusalem, and also conducts sessions online. www.facebook.com/drmikegropper, [email protected]



Tags children Baby Parenting Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
5

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by