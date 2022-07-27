New LGBTQ+ clinic opens in Jerusalem Open House

A new LGBTQ+ clinic was opened at the Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance on Wednesday in honor of the five-year anniversary of the death of singer and activist Amir Fryszer Guttman.

The opening ceremony of the clinic was held with Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen in attendance.

"More than a year ago, we made the decision to strengthen the services for the LGBTQ+ community all around the country," said Cohen. "I'm happy to see that these services have begun to come into effect and help the community."

"The family clinic is essential due to the unique challenges that stand in the way of LGBTQ+ families, and the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry is the leading ministry in developing services that provide solutions for families, individuals and retirees." Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen

The new clinic

PARTICIPANTS GATHER at last year's Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance. LGBTQ+ people in Jerusalem come from incredibly precarious circumstances and need abundant resources. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The clinic was established in cooperation with the La'Netzah (forever) Association, the Society for LGBTQ+ People, Bituach Leumi, and the Pride and Tolerance Open House in Jerusalem.

This clinic joins existing clinics in Haifa, Tel Aviv and Beersheba. LGBTQ+ couples and families will be able to receive therapy at no cost, support through the process of becoming parents including surrogacy, legal consults on starting a family and more.

Guttman was a singer who was one of the founders of the High Five band, and was one of the leading activists fighting for equality for the LGBTQ+ community. Guttman drowned five years ago while celebrating a year to the day that he found out his cancer was misdiagnosed.