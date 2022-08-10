The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Can PTSD be diagnosed via saliva? - study

Thanks to this study, it could be possible, in the future, to use objective molecular and biological characteristics to diagnose PSTD sufferers, taking into account environmental influences.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 10, 2022 16:10
PTSD BATTLES are often fought alone. (photo credit: Remi Walle/Unsplash)
PTSD BATTLES are often fought alone.
(photo credit: Remi Walle/Unsplash)

Whether a soldier/veteran suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may be determined by the presence of certain bacteria in their saliva, according to a scientific breakthrough discovered by researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the University of Haifa. 

The team characterized the psychological, social and medical condition of some 200 IDF veterans while at the same time collecting saliva samples from them. The findings show that the soldiers who were suffering from PTSD presented a typical microbial picture (signature) in their saliva.

The study showed a typical microbial picture in the saliva of veteran soldiers who had combat stress-related reactions from the first Lebanon War in 1982 and are currently suffering from PTSD. It also found that about a third of the participants who suffered from PTSD had never been diagnosed as such, so they never received any recognition from the Defense Ministry and other authorities. 

PTSD's worldwide reach

The disorder is a global public health concern, affecting about 1 in 20 individuals and not only soldiers who have suffered traumatic events during combat. It develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, frightening or dangerous event. Symptoms of PTSD increase nightmares or flashbacks as internal reminders of the traumatic event, an altered state of anxiety, depression, avoidance of external reminders and changes in mood or thinking. Victims may also become hooked on substance abuse.

Prof. Illana Gozes (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY) Prof. Illana Gozes (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

Nearly everyone will experience a range of reactions after trauma, yet most people recover from initial symptoms on their own. Those who continue to experience problems may be diagnosed with PTSD. 

The study was a joint effort led by Prof. Illana Gozes, together with her colleagues Prof. Noam Shomron, Dr. Shlomo Sragovich and doctoral student Guy Shapira, all from the Sackler Faculty of Medicine and Sagol School of Neuroscience; Prof. Zahava Solomon from TAU’s Gordon Faculty of Social Sciences, and Prof. Abraham Sagi-Schwartz and doctoral student Ella Levert-Levitt from the Center for the Study of Child Development and the School of Psychological Sciences at the University of Haifa University.

The study was a multidisciplinary effort by eminent scholars from various fields, and the participants came from a larger cohort of subjects from a comprehensive four-decade-long study of veterans by Solomon.

The future of PTSD diagnostics

According to the researchers, these results may help in the future to reach an accurate and objective diagnosis of people suffering from PTSD and to develop microbiotic-related medications connected with the body’s microbial ecology

The study was published in Nature’s prestigious Molecular Psychiatry journal under the title “Oral microbiota signatures in post-traumatic stress disorder veterans.”

The psychological test covered various factors including sleep, appetite disorders, guilt, suicidal thoughts, social and spousal support, hostility, satisfaction with life, demographics, psychopathology, welfare, health and education. 

Comparing the results of the subjects' microbial distribution to the psychological results and their responses to the welfare questionnaires, the researchers discovered that people with PTSD and high psychopathological indications exhibited the same unique oral microbiotic picture in the saliva. The team said the study is significant in that for the first time, it could become possible to diagnose PTSD by objective criteria and not just behavioral ones. The saliva bacteria of those exposed to air pollution showed a correlation to the picture with PTSD, while the number of years of education showed a protective influence and a reverse picture of the microbial ecology in the saliva.  

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first depiction of a microbial signature in the saliva among veteran soldiers with PTSD,” declared Gozes. Until now, a diagnosis of PTSD has been based solely on psychological and psychiatric measures. Thanks to this study, it could be possible, in the future, to use objective molecular and biological characteristics to distinguish PSTD sufferers, taking into account environmental influences. “We hope that this new discovery and the microbial signatures described in this study might promote easier diagnosis of PTSD veterans so they can receive appropriate treatment,” she concluded. 



