The simple avocado is one of life’s basest pleasures - and while it’s currently enjoying a wild popularity streak, it’s expected that consumers’ interest in the mushy, fatty fruit will only grow as time marches onward. In 2018, the global avocado market was estimated at approximately $13 billion, and it is expected that by 2026 it will increase to $21.6 billion - farmers would do well to find a way to meet the rising demand.

Israel is already doing pretty well in putting out decent avocado numbers: the country’s hot Mediterranean climate is a great locale for avocado growth, and about 140 thousand dunams of avocado groves are planted in Israel’s fields, providing approximately 120 thousand tons of avocados per year on average for export and the local market.

Thanks to the minds at the MIGAL Galilee Research Institute, however, those numbers could soon multiply greatly.

The researchers

Researchers at MIGAL have developed a first-of-its-kind technology that enables the rapid production of avocado seedlings in sterile tissue cultures, allowing for healthier, more reliable and faster avocado plant cloning - and in turn, more avocado production over time.

Following the research project’s success, the researchers created a startup - Bestree - for the production and marketing of avocado seedling cultures all over the world.

Israel exports about 45% of its avocado produce. (credit: AGROMASHOV)

“Avocado is a difficult plant to root and so far there has not been a commercial system for propagating avocados in tissue cultures,” explained Uri Ben-Hertzel, Vice President of Business Development at MIGAL. “The development of …Bestree is a great international success that will change the value chain in the avocado industry in Israel and around the world.”

He explained that currently, the process of starting new avocado plants is one of the industry’s greatest bottlenecks, with large losses for farmers caused by lack of uniformity and disease. Bestree’s new method will allow the expansion of the avocado industry while increasing the export of seedlings from Israel.

Dr. Lior Rubinovich, the leader of the research projects, elaborated on the benefit of producing avocado plants via tissue culture. “Development in tissue cultures improves the quality of the avocado seedlings, their availability and their health and ensures disease-free plants,” he said.

As well, because the avocado plants produced by Bestree’s innovation are produced via tissue culture, they can now be exported around the world. “A majority of countries in the world only approve the import of plant propagation material derived from tissue cultures,” Rubinovich explained. “This is a huge economic advantage for Bestree.”

And it’s a huge gastronomic advantage for stomachs everywhere.