Who are Israel's best doctors in each field?

Leading Israeli business information company, Dun & Bradstreet, published a list of the highest-ranked Israeli specialist physicians of 2022. The list was compiled based on doctors' reputations as well as peer reviews and recommendations from hundreds of their colleagues.

Efrat Segev, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Dunn & Bradstreet explained that she sees "rating as an essential tool for Israeli patients, who can sometimes become lost when it comes to finding the most suitable physician for their particular medical issue."

The list contains a total of 378 doctors and, for the first time, includes gynecologists and fertility specialists. Segev commented on this, saying that "in this unique field, women find themselves inundated with information that may not be reliable. It is important to note that in the field of gynecology and fertility there are more male doctors than female doctors. [This is] a trend that may balance out in the coming years in light of the fact that many female patients gynecologists."

Here are the top three specialists in each category evaluated:

Gynecology and fertility

Efrat Segev, Vice President of Data Analysis at Dunn & Bradstreet. (credit: NIV KANTOR)

In total, 79 doctors made it onto the list: 18 women and 61 men. The institutions with the most doctors on the list were Sheba Medical Center, Ichilov Medical Center and Hadassah University Medical Center.

1. Prof. Reuven Ahiron is a senior physician at the Institute of Gynecological and Fetal Imaging at Tel Hashomer's Sheba Medical Center.

2. Prof. Moshe Bronshtein is a senior physician in the ultrasound unit at Rambam Medical Campus.

3. Dr. Yael Goldberg is the director of the Gynecological and Obstetrical Ultrasound Unit at Carmel Medical Center.

Ophthalmology

Of the 83 ophthamologists that made the list, 55 are men and 28 are women - this is a 2% increase in highly-ranked female ophthalmologists since last year.

1. Dr. Sivan Eliashiv is responsible for uveitis treatment at Sheba Medical Center.

2. Dr. Assaf Bar is the senior deputy director of the Ophthalmology Department at the Edith Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. He is also a specialist in cataract surgery, retina diseases and inflammatory eye diseases at the Ein Tal Eye Center in Tel Aviv.

3. Dr. Vicktoria Vishnevskia-Dai is the director of the Ocular Oncology and Inflammatory Eye Diseases department at Sheba Medical Center. She is also a specialist at the Ein Tal Eye Center.

Cardiology

64 cardiologists were included on the 2022 list from 13 different institutions. Of those, 53 are men and 11 are women.

1. Dr. Ariel Gutstein is the director of cardiac imaging at the Assuta Health Center in Ashdod.

2. Dr. Orly Goitein is the director of cardiac imaging at Sheba Medical Center.

3. Prof. Ronen Durst is a senior cardiologist at Hadassah University Medical Center.

Surgery

100 surgeons (87 men and 13 women) appeared on the list of the best doctors in Israel for 2022. The institutions with the most highly-ranked doctors were Sheba Medical Center, Ichilov Medical Center, Hadassah University Medical Center, Rambam Medical College and Soroka University Medical Center.

1. Dr. Michael Gurevich is the director of pediatric liver transplantation at Schneider Pediatric Center in Petah Tikva.

2. Dr. Eviatar Nesher is the director of the Organ Transplantation Department at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

3. Dr. Yaakov Geuchman is the director of the surgical department's transplant unit at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Dentistry

52 dentists made it onto the list; 16 of them are women.

1. Prof. Dror Aiznbod is the deputy head of the School of Dentistry as well as the head of the Orthodontics Department at Rambam Medical College.

2. Dr. Dana Goldstein is a senior physician in the Department of Orthodontics, Pedodontics and Congenital Facial Defects at Rambam Medical College.

3. Dr. Nimrod Dykstein is an orthodontia specialist who works privately.