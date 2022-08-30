Particles of nicotine on patches attached to the skin succeed in penetrating the body and help wean the wearer of smoking – but only because the particles are no larger than 100 nanometers (each of which is one-thousandth of a centimeter).

For other molecules to enter the skin – one of the largest and most accessible organs in the human body – it is impossible for medicinal and even cosmetic treatments to penetrate the deep layers. Because the particles are so small and difficult to see, it is equally challenging to determine their exact location inside the body – information needed to ensure that they reach the intended target tissue. Today such information is obtained through invasive and often painful biopsies.

a new approach developed by researchers at Bar-Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan provides an innovative solution to overcoming both of these barriers

But. Combining techniques in nanotechnology and optics , they produced tiny nanometric diamond particles so small that they can penetrate skin to deliver a variety of remedies. In addition, they created a safe, laser-based optical method that quantifies nanodiamond penetration into the various layers of the skin and determines their location and concentration within body tissue in a non-invasive manner – even eliminating the need for some biopsies.

Carbon-based nanodiamonds are currently made by detonating an explosive in a reactor vessel to provide heat and pressure. The diamond particles must then be removed and purified from contaminating elements massed around them. The process is quick and cheap but the nanodiamonds aggregate and are of varying size and purity. They can be used as antimicrobial agents due to some of their properties including size, shape and biocompatibility, which make them highly suitable for the development of efficient and tailored monotherapies including vaccines or drug delivery.

This innovation was just published under the title “Noninvasive Nanodiamond Skin Permeation Profiling Using a Phase Analysis Method: Ex Vivo Experiments” in the scientific journal ACS Nano by researchers at BIU’s Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials, in cooperation with the Kofkin Faculty of Engineering and chemistry department.

How are artificial nanodiamonds produced?

Artificial nanodiamonds – a millionth of a millimeter in size – are produced by detonating explosives inside a closed chamber. Under these conditions, high temperature and pressure cause the carbon atoms found in explosives to fuse together. The nanodiamonds created in the process are small enough to penetrate tissue – and even cells -- without inflicting harm.

artificial diamonds can deliver various medications to intended targets, and their distance and location may be controlled due to the minute size of the nanodiamonds