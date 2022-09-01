The Jerusalem Impact Vaccination Initiative (JIVI), an international collaboration of medical professionals and faith leaders to promote tailor-made messaging and efforts related to immunization drives, is being held on Thursday at the three-day World Council of Churches (WCC) Assembly in Karlsruhe’s Castle Gardens Hall.

Held once every eight years, the assembly will this time work towards encouraging representatives of faith and science to work together and fight future pandemics. Some 5,000 participants will attend.

Since JIVI was founded two years ago, it has gained recognition for its unique and well-received process of bringing together science and faith to reach as wide an audience as possible for vaccination efforts. Their success has been recognized by national leaders including President Isaac Herzog, who when hosting the initiative at his official residence earlier this year said: “There is no replacement for religious leadership, which has an immense influence on the public. I give this effort my full support.”

JIVI chairman Dr. Inon Schenker – a global public health specialist who has managed major multi-faith health initiatives in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America – said the consortium wants to use its unique experience and knowledge gained from its successes in Jerusalem to support vaccination efforts in getting vaccines to the arms of people, not just into a country.

He added that the potential of faith groups has not yet been sufficiently tapped in the planning and execution of vaccine rollouts, including COVID-19 and monkeypox.

The Jerusalem experience in mobilizing collaborations of faith and public health leaders when vaccinating a whole nation against COVID-19 is being adopted now in other countries, including those in sub-Saharan Africa.

Karlsruhe, which is where the event is being held, is a city on the Rhine in Baden-Württemberg in Germany, located north of the Black Forest and close to the French border. The first day of the conference included a workshop titled: "Faith Leaders During Pandemics: Interfaith Collaboration with Public Health Experts Inspired by Jerusalem Impact Vaccination.”

Among the Israelis besides Schenker who are attending the event in Germany is Prof. Rabbi Avraham Steinberg, a Jewish ethics expert and senior pediatric neurologist at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center who received the Israel Prize in 1999.

So is Dr. Lilian Blum, a family physician who was born in Brazil and, after her aliyah to Israel, became a regional director in Maccabi Health Services and a consultant to the Foreign Affairs Ministry on digital health and multicultural healthcare. She also initiated a program on diabetes prevention in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.