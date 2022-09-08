The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Hebrew University researchers find new use for substance widely used to treat wrinkles

The success of in-vitro fertilization can be improved with hyaluronic acid.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 11:08
Bird eye view of Jerusalem cityscape; The Hebrew University of Jerusalem Edmond J. Safra Campus in Givat Ram. March 1 2013. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Bird eye view of Jerusalem cityscape; The Hebrew University of Jerusalem Edmond J. Safra Campus in Givat Ram. March 1 2013.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Hyaluronic acid (HA) – a gooey, slippery substance that your own body produces naturally throughout the body, especially in the eyes, joints and skin – is widely sought to reduce wrinkles and lines on the face and even to promote wound healing, reduce scars, lubricate joints, reduce acid reflux, treat dry eye, slow bone loss and relieve bladder pain. 

But researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) have found a surprising new use for this substance, which is taken for a variety of uses in the form of pills, liquids mixed with water, gels, shampoos, lotions, creams, patches and eye drops. The new discovery is that it can improve the success of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) for couples suffering from infertility. 

HA, a high molecular weight biopolysacharide was discovered in 1934 by Karl Meyer, a Jew born in 1899 in a German village near Cologne who was drafted into the German army during World War I and then went to Berlin to study medicine. After three years as a Rockefeller Fellow in Zurich studying heme-catalyzed oxidation of unsaturated compounds, he was offered a position as Assistant Professor at the University of California at Berkeley. He developed HA with his assistant, John Palmer, from the vitreous of bovine eyes. 

Today, HA is made from ingredients derived from animals, specifically collagen in rooster combs. It is obtained by bio-fermentation, a process using lactic acid bacteria. Then it is collected, purified and dehydrated to form a powder. When added to water, it forms a more or less textured gel. It can also be made in commercial quantities through the application of bacterial expression systems in Streptococcus bacteria. 

Worldwide, around 10% to 15% of couples have difficulty conceiving embryos and developing healthy fetuses. Many turn to artificial reproductive technologies (ARTs) – most notably IVF – in the hope of having a baby

Dr. Devorah Heymann. (credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY) Dr. Devorah Heymann. (credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY)

But this process is fraught with anxiety, as only about one-third of IVF cycles are successful. But a method of improving the success of IVF has now been clearly identified in a systematic review of high-quality clinical trials carried out by a team of researchers at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot and HU.

Who are the researchers?

Led by Dr. Devorah Heymann, the team published their findings in the journal Human Reproduction under the title “The effect of hyaluronic acid in embryo transfer media in donor oocyte cycles and autologous oocyte cycles: a systematic review and meta-analysis.” 

The trend throughout the world is for couples to delay starting a family until they have launched their careers and achieved greater financial stability. This takes women beyond their years of peak fertility – causing many to rely on processes such as IVF to have a baby. 

In IVF, an egg is removed from the woman, fertilized in a dish and then, a few days later, the resulting embryo is implanted in her uterus. While in the dish, the embryo is kept in a liquid, or culture medium, that supports its development. The researchers proved that the addition of HA to this medium improves the ultimate success of IVF.  

This significant finding was the result of a detailed systematic review and meta-analysis of the outcome of all high-quality clinical trials in which HA was either added or not added to the culture medium. Fifteen studies totaling 4,686 participants, were analyzed.

“We found that exposing an embryo to HA for more than 10 minutes before its transfer to the womb increased the likelihood of a birth from 32% to 39%,” Heymann reported.  The most marked success was in cases for women who had a poor prognosis of success. 

“We found that exposing an embryo to HA for more than 10 minutes before its transfer to the womb increased the likelihood of a birth from 32% to 39%.”

Dr. Devorah Heymann

The increase in birth rate was seen only in cases where a woman was implanted with her own fertilized egg and not in cases where donor eggs were used. “This could be because donor eggs tend to be of higher quality,” explained Heymann, “as the main benefit was seen in poorer quality eggs.

This study, by Heymann and her colleagues, including IVF experts Prof. Zeev Shoham and Dr. Yuval Or of the Rehovot hospital, builds on their work for the Cochrane database of systematic reviews published in 2020 that showed an overall increase in success rate in ARTs when embryos were exposed to HA prior to implantation. 

Although HA naturally occurs in the female reproductive tract, its role in improving IVF outcomes is unclear and more research is needed, suggested Heymann. Meanwhile, her prime concern is that IVF clinics act on the findings of this review. But, she concluded, “hyaluronic acid is expensive, and this might mean it is not as widely used as it should be.” 



Tags Hebrew University pregnant aging Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by