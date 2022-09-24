The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Here's what you need to do to prevent hair loss

People normally lose between 50 to 100 scalp hairs per day.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 07:23
IN AKKADIAN, ‘pe-ra wasarat’ means hair that is unloosened rather than uncovered. (photo credit: Element5 Digital/Unsplash)
IN AKKADIAN, ‘pe-ra wasarat’ means hair that is unloosened rather than uncovered.
(photo credit: Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

Hair loss (or alopecia) can be temporary or permanent. Both women and men can experience it, though it is more common for the latter. People normally lose between 50 to 100 scalp hairs per day, according to multiple sources.

It should be stated that getting a haircut does not accelerate hair growth, according to Clalit.

What are the causes of hair loss?

Hair loss can be a direct result of just normal aging, but can also be caused by hormonal changes or family history and genetics, Mayo Clinic lists. 

Another cause is Telogen effluvium, which happens a few months after major body stress such as illness, surgery or infection, according to Harvard Health Publishing. One example would be women after giving birth to suddenly lose hair.

What are the symptoms of hair loss?

Symptoms that you're experiencing hair loss if you notice patchy bald spots or gradual thinning on top of your head and sudden loosening of hair, which can happen when combing or washing your hair.

Hair loss caused by alopecia areata. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Hair loss caused by alopecia areata. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Patches of scaling over the scalp are another symptom that is a result of broken hair, redness or swelling. One more symptom is generally thinner hair, according to Harvard Health.

What are the risk factors that may lead to hair loss?

As aforementioned with the cause of hair loss, a family history of balding is considered to be a risk factor for hair loss. Age, losing weight quickly, stress and poor nutrition are also factors.

How do you prevent hair loss?

Mayo Clinic recommends being gentle with your hair. Do not tug on your hair when brushing or combing it when it is wet. 

As implied with the risk factors of hair loss, preventions include minimizing stress, a healthy diet and finding medications whose side effects do not include the loss of hair, Harvard Health states. Another recommendation is to not share your hats, combs or brushes with others. 

Clalit Health Services states that they do not recommend dying your hair if you want to not have it all out. Repeated exposure to dyes can damage the scalp and even cause inflammatory conditions that will even lead to scarred baldness. Protecting your hair from sunlight and not smoking are also helpful, according to both Clalit and Mayo Clinic.

How do you diagnose hair loss?

The most efficient way to diagnose hair loss is by consulting with a doctor, who would then likely give you a physical exam, according to Mayo Clinic.

Whether you are officially diagnosed or not is something your doctor will have to determine based on your diet, how you take care of your hair, family history, also running blood tests and scalp biopsy. Your doctor may even just will several dozen hairs from your head to see how much comes out. 

How do you treat hair loss?

Treatment for hair loss can either be reversed or slowed down, Mayo Clinic says. There are cases such as having patchy hair where you can regrow it without requiring treatment. Harvard Health Publishing revers to patchy hair loss as Tinea capitis.

If you're losing hair as a result of a disease, medications include:

  • Minoxidil - comes in liquid, foam and shampoo forms; on a daily basis, women should use it once and men twice. The regrowing process may take at least half a year.
  • Finasteride (Propecia) - a prescription drug exclusively for men that would be taken daily as a pill. It may take a few months to see if it works.
  • Other options include hair transplant surgery or laser therapy. 


Tags doctor harvard university Nutrition Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by