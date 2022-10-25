Technion team to present new way to stop hair-loss from chemotherapy

A team of synthetic biology students at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa left on Tuesday for a competition in which they will present a new way to stop hair loss caused by chemotherapy.

The International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) competition will be held in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today, the molecule is produced from this rare seasonal flower grown in Korea in an expensive and inefficient process; the students are engineering special bacteria to produce Decursin industrially.

The iGEM team from the Technion this year

The Technion team members are working on proving the feasibility of lab production of Decursin, a hair-loss deterrent, and its possible incorporation into preparations including shampoo, cream and more. Decursin is a major component of Angelica gigas nakai (AGN) root extract.The natural substance has many beneficial properties including the ability to suppress inflammation, repress cancer, and prevent apoptosis – or programmed cell death, which includes hair cells.

This year, the iGEM team from the Technion includes 12 students from the Faculty of Biotechnology and Food Engineering in the Taub Faculty of Computer Science, the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering and the Rappaport Faculty of Medicine. The team recently received a special Impact Grant given to only a small number of the teams participating in the global competition based on their projected benefits to humanity.

iGEM Technion 2022 team: Sitting from left to right: Yana Shklovski, Reut Laufer, Mazal Faraj, team head Maya Lerman and Irina Shkalikov. Standing from left to right: Yasmin Habib, Ran Benayoun, Matan Hoory, Baraah Rashed, Nova Noiman, Amit Nelkin and Iser Snoyman. (credit: TECHNION)

Over the years, teams from the Technion have won multiple gold medals in the competition.