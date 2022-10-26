The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Those who received first monkeypox vaccine now eligible for 2nd dose - Health Min.

People who have developed a fever and a blistering rash or have been in close contact with a person who is suspected of having monkeypox should contact their personal physician and get tested.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 13:58

Updated: OCTOBER 26, 2022 14:06
Mock-up vials labeled "Monkeypox vaccine" and medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken, May 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Mock-up vials labeled "Monkeypox vaccine" and medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken, May 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Israel's Health Ministry has urged everyone who was vaccinated with the monkeypox vaccine for the first time at least four weeks ago to get the second vaccine at their health fund. 

According to the data and reports from around the world, the number of cases of the viral disease - which has occured mostly in homosexual men - is decreasing in countries where large numbers of high-risk people have been vaccinated against the disease. Monkeypox can cause significant pain and scarring in the parts of the body where the blisters appeared, including the genitals.

The vaccine against monkeypox that is given free in health clinics across the country has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is given in a series of two doses. From now, one can come and get vaccinated for the second dose of the vaccine.

The vaccine is given as an intradermal injection, into the dermis under the outside layer of the skin called the epidermis. This method, accepted around the world, allows for increasing the available number of vaccine doses.

People who have developed a fever and a blistering rash or have been in close contact with a person who is suspected of having monkeypox should contact their personal physician and get tested.

Vials of Monkeypox vaccine are pictured at a vaccination center in Nice, France, July 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD) Vials of Monkeypox vaccine are pictured at a vaccination center in Nice, France, July 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)

Monkeypox tests are available in hospitals and in the health fund community clinics. Patients with the disease and those defined as close contacts are required to avoid flights abroad as long as there is a risk of infection.



Tags Health Ministry Vaccinations Healthcare System Assuta Health Monkeypox Monkeypox outbreak
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by