Israel's Health Ministry has urged everyone who was vaccinated with the monkeypox vaccine for the first time at least four weeks ago to get the second vaccine at their health fund.

According to the data and reports from around the world, the number of cases of the viral disease - which has occured mostly in homosexual men - is decreasing in countries where large numbers of high-risk people have been vaccinated against the disease. Monkeypox can cause significant pain and scarring in the parts of the body where the blisters appeared, including the genitals.

The vaccine against monkeypox that is given free in health clinics across the country has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is given in a series of two doses. From now, one can come and get vaccinated for the second dose of the vaccine.

The vaccine is given as an intradermal injection, into the dermis under the outside layer of the skin called the epidermis. This method, accepted around the world, allows for increasing the available number of vaccine doses.

People who have developed a fever and a blistering rash or have been in close contact with a person who is suspected of having monkeypox should contact their personal physician and get tested.

Vials of Monkeypox vaccine are pictured at a vaccination center in Nice, France, July 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)

Monkeypox tests are available in hospitals and in the health fund community clinics. Patients with the disease and those defined as close contacts are required to avoid flights abroad as long as there is a risk of infection.