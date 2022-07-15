The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Monkeypox: Israel to acquire 2,000 vaccines - Health Ministry

So far, in Israel, there are 90 registered monkeypox cases, none requiring hospitalization.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2022 13:07

Updated: JULY 15, 2022 13:24
Electron micrograph of monkeypox virus. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Electron micrograph of monkeypox virus.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

2,000 monkeypox vaccine doses will arrive in Israel, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced on Friday, adding that he spoke with biotech company Bavarian Nordic CEO Paul Chaplin. 

Bavarian Nordic has been producing monkeypox vaccines during a time of great worldwide demand for them. So far, in Israel, there are 90 registered monkeypox cases. 

"Most of them are not in need of hospitalization, but the virus spreads through close contact and this can get worse," said Horowitz, adding that the Health Ministry has been in talks to secure the shipment for weeks.

"Most of them are not in need of hospitalization, but the virus spreads through close contact and this can get worse."

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz

The Health Ministry has been on a public information campaign since the emergence of the virus, Horowitz said, "with a special emphasis on men who are sexually active with other men" and urging anyone who tests positive to isolate to prevent the spread.

A recent study, published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Eurosurveillance, even suggested that it could contaminate surfaces. 

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus (credit: CDC HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus (credit: CDC HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The ministry confirmed Israel's first case in late May. 

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus, itself a zoonotic disease that can infect certain animals, such as people. It is one of several diseases grouped under the family of viruses known as Poxviridae, the most well-known of which is smallpox. 

Since May 2022, cases have been cropping up around the world, especially in Western Europe.

The disease can be contracted in a number of ways but is typically spread when the virus is able to get inside the body through either inhalation, openings in the eyes, nose, or mouth, or just through broken skin. 

Aaron Reich and Shira Silkoff contributed to this report. 



Tags Health Ministry Virus Assuta Health Monkeypox Monkeypox outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
5

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by