A glimpse into the future technologies of cardiology

The world of cardiology has been going through a technological revolution in the last few years that will improve and increase the efficiency and precision of one of the most prevalent medical fields in Israel and the world - heart catheterizations.

Stents, valves, computer chips implanted in the heart, virtual reality, robotics, and artificial intelligence are topics frequently brought up when discussing future advancements in the field.

The most recent and futuristic technological developments in the field will be presented at the Innovations in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI) conference next month in Tel Aviv.

At the ICI conference, run by Professors Rafi Beyar and Chaim Lotan since 1995, the CEOs and leaders of the biggest cardiovascular device companies in the world are set to converge in Tel Aviv to meet with cutting-edge entrepreneurs and physicians in the field.

Many companies in the medical field like Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Phillips Medical and Edwards make use of innovative Israeli cardiovascular technologies such as stents, valves, robotic systems and much more.

A melting pot of innovators, physicians, companies and investors

Among the technologies that will be featured in the conference are the newest robots in the catheterization laboratory, virtual reality glasses for better precision, and a heart chip that transmits pressure information to the doctor continuously, among others.

“The ICI conference is a melting pot of innovators, physicians, companies and investors who want to change the future,” Professor Rafi Beyar said. “CEOs of 4 biggest companies in the world are heading to ICI to learn and understand the future of Cardiology,” Professor Chaim Lotan added.

The way we treat patients with heart problems today is entirely different than how they used to be treated 45 years ago. In these four and a half decades, heart mortality due to ischemic heart diseases decreased by more than 80% in Israel.