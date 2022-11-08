The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

A glimpse into the future technologies of cardiology

The most recent and futuristic technological developments in the field will be presented at the Innovations in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI) conference next month in Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 11:57

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 12:28
Innovations in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI) conference (photo credit: ICI INNOVATION CARDIOLOGY CONFERENCE)
Innovations in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI) conference
(photo credit: ICI INNOVATION CARDIOLOGY CONFERENCE)

The world of cardiology has been going through a technological revolution in the last few years that will improve and increase the efficiency and precision of one of the most prevalent medical fields in Israel and the world - heart catheterizations.

Stents, valves, computer chips implanted in the heart, virtual reality, robotics, and artificial intelligence are topics frequently brought up when discussing future advancements in the field.

The most recent and futuristic technological developments in the field will be presented at the Innovations in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI) conference next month in Tel Aviv.

At the ICI conference, run by Professors Rafi Beyar and Chaim Lotan since 1995, the CEOs and leaders of the biggest cardiovascular device companies in the world are set to converge in Tel Aviv to meet with cutting-edge entrepreneurs and physicians in the field.

Many companies in the medical field like Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Phillips Medical and Edwards make use of innovative Israeli cardiovascular technologies such as stents, valves, robotic systems and much more.

A melting pot of innovators, physicians, companies and investors

Among the technologies that will be featured in the conference are the newest robots in the catheterization laboratory, virtual reality glasses for better precision, and a heart chip that transmits pressure information to the doctor continuously, among others.

“The ICI conference is a melting pot of innovators, physicians, companies and investors who want to change the future,” Professor Rafi Beyar said. “CEOs of 4 biggest companies in the world are heading to ICI to learn and understand the future of Cardiology,” Professor Chaim Lotan added.

“The ICI conference is a melting pot of innovators, physicians, companies and investors who want to change the future.”

Professor Rafi Beyar

The way we treat patients with heart problems today is entirely different than how they used to be treated 45 years ago. In these four and a half decades, heart mortality due to ischemic heart diseases decreased by more than 80% in Israel. 



Tags Tel Aviv health medicine heart Heart disease Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
5

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by