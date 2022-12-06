The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Qatar World Cup: Why do soccer players have holes in their socks?

Find out the surprising health reason why a lot of soccer players at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar have huge holes in their socks.

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 21:50
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view of England's Bukayo Saka socks. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view of England's Bukayo Saka socks.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

You are probably wondering why we are writing about the holes in the socks of soccer players in the health section, but believe it or not, there is a health reason behind this.

The holes in the socks became an unexpected but regular sight during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The reason for this ugliness isn't questionable fashion choices – as could be expected – or stinginess on the valuable feet of the soccer players.

What's the reason for the holes in World Cup soccer players in Qatar?

The holes are meant to help prevent muscle cramps players can experience, which are caused by a lack of blood circulation in the players' all-important calves.

According to an article from iflscience, most soccer players receive a new pair of socks immediately before the start of every game. Because it is a new pair of socks, the synthetic fabric isn't flexible enough yet and sometimes turns out to be too tight, especially for those with big calves.

The tight socks can be very uncomfortable and restricting, and sometimes can even cut off blood circulation, which can lead to cramps. To ease the pressure, some players simply cut holes into the back of their socks, where the calf muscle is the biggest.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY) Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

In case you wondered – yes, other players simply pull their socks down a bit.

"It's about functionality," said Jermaine Jenas, a retired English player, talking about a teammate in 2018. "He obviously thinks his socks are too tight so he cuts holes in them to help the circulation in his calves, so he doesn't get cramps."

Other reasons for cramps

By the way, cramps don't only happen because of physical exertion – they can also happen because of a lack of water.

This is because our body is mainly made up of water (on average around 60%), which is critical for keeping the level of salts in the cells of the body, including the muscle cells, at the right level.

Additionally, water is important to preserve the right levels of magnesium and potassium in the body. These minerals help control and preserve the healing mechanism of the muscle cells and therefore prevent the over-contraction of the cells and ultimately, the cramps.



Tags health sports soccer qatar world cup soccer water Blood pressure Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by