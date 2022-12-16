The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Doctor at his mother's funeral provides CPR to woman in cardiac arrest

Woman in her 80s collapses in Haifa cemetery, doctor provides CPR, forced to determine her death

By YOAV ETIEL/WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2022 16:24
AN MDA AMBULANCE at Dor Beach after a man drowned at the beach on Saturday afternoon, June 12 2021 (photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
AN MDA AMBULANCE at Dor Beach after a man drowned at the beach on Saturday afternoon, June 12 2021
(photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

A senior doctor had to take a short break from taking part in his mother's funeral on Thursday to provide life-saving treatment for a woman in cardiac arrest in attendance.

An 80-year-old woman, also a participant at the same funeral, collapsed at Barosh Gate at the entrance of the Haifa cemetery.

A doctor on location, who happened to be the deputy director of Rambam Health Care Campus, immediately began resuscitation protocol.

Unfortunately, he eventually had no choice but to pronounce her dead on the scene after some time providing CPR.

What happened once the medics arrived?

When the medics from Magen David Adom arrived at the cemetery, they found the doctor providing CPR while she was unconscious. She was given a single shock with a defibrillator.

THE JEWISH CEMETERY. (credit: MarkDavidPod) THE JEWISH CEMETERY. (credit: MarkDavidPod)

MDA medics continued providing CPR upon their arrival, but they eventually seconded the doctor in pronouncing the woman dead.



