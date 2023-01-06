The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli researchers develop promising new blood cancer treatment

The technology has now been licensed to Immix BioPharma for further development and commercialization.  

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 11:14

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2023 11:19
(photo credit: TILDA BARLIYA/ASTAR SHAMUL/CYRILLE COHEN)
(photo credit: TILDA BARLIYA/ASTAR SHAMUL/CYRILLE COHEN)

Israeli patients suffering from multiple myeloma (a cancer of white blood cell) or amyloidosis (in which abnormal proteins build up in tissue) have improved or gone into remission with an experimental treatment of CAR-T positive cells. 

The medical technology – called HBI0101, anti-BCMA CAR-T cells –was given as part of an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem. Some 85% of the myeloma patients improved, while the complete response rate of the amyloidosis patients reached 100%. In both patient populations, no significant unexpected side effects were observed, the researchers reported. 

Multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that normally produce antibodies, often produces no symptoms initially, but as it progresses, bone pain, anemia, kidney dysfunction and infections may occur. The cause is unknown, but risk factors include obesity, radiation exposure, family history, and certain chemicals. Complications may include amyloidosis, whose vague symptoms include fatigue, peripheral edema, weight loss, shortness of breath, palpitations and feeling faint with standing. 

The technology has now been licensed to Immix BioPharma for further development and commercialization. The research, which is at an early phase, was carried out by Hadassah in collaboration with Bar-Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan. 

Hadasit, the R&D company of the Hadassah Medical Organization, and BIRAD, its counterpart at BIU, announced that they have entered into the research and license agreement with Immix BioPharma for the development and commercialization of novel tissue-specific therapeutics based on anti-BCMA CAR-T cells targeting plasma cell. 

Prof. Cyrille Cohen. (credit: BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY) Prof. Cyrille Cohen. (credit: BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY)

The product of cooperation 

This technology has been developed as the result of a collaboration between Prof. Polina Stepensky of the Hadassah-University Medical Center, and Prof. Cyrille Cohen of BIU. Dr. Nathalie Asherie of Hadassah and Ortal Harush of BIU also participated in the research. 

Stepensky, head of Hadassah’s department of bone marrow transplantation and cancer immunotherapy, and her team were responsible for the selection of B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) as the optimal target for the treatment of multiple myeloma and are evaluating this novel CAR-T technology in the clinic.

“We are very excited with the outstanding interim results of our ongoing Phase 1b study in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis AL patients. The licensing agreement will enable us to continue to advance the clinical studies. Our new adoptive cell transfer technology could become one of the first CAR-T treatments for these indications and other BCMA-positive malignancies and has the potential to improve the lives of so many patients globally,” she said. 

Stepensky joined forces with Cohen, head of the tumor immunology and immunotherapy lab at BIU and a renowned scientist in the field of immune cells engineering who led the research to built the optimal anti-BCMA CAR construct with proprietary design adaptations. They demonstrated the biological activity of CAR-T cells in the first preclinical studies, leading to establishment of the mutual invention of the researchers.  

“For the first time, we successfully reprogrammed a patient’s immune system with a proprietary receptor that we developed in our lab,” he commented. “Through this collaboration with Hadassah, dozens of patients have the future promise of a better treatment option. This successful treatment encourages us to continue developing new approaches for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.”  

“Hadassah has invested millions of dollars of its donors’ money to support this technology during the first crucial stages of development, with the ultimate goal of bringing life-saving CAR-T therapy to cancer patients,” added Prof. Yoram Weiss, director-general of the Hadassah Medical Organization. I would also like to thank the Health Ministry for its support of this project, in recognition of its innovation and importance for Israeli patients. We are delighted that we are able to share this technology at this point in time with the international community.”

BIU chief executive officer Zohar Yinon said: “This is an example of the variety of research in the fields of health and medicine taking place in our labs and of our eco-system that produces cutting-edge research and initiatives that are ready for commercialization by scientists at the faculties of medicine, life sciences, and engineering, the brain center, and the Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials.” 



Tags bar ilan university cancer hadassah hospital Cancer Treatment Blood cancer Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Russia replaces head of Western invasion group in Ukraine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by