The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Health Ministry: Avoid ‘Nice Guy’ E-cigs sold in kiosks, online

“Nice Guy” drugs have caused the death of young people and the hospitalization of many others.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 19:53
E-cigarette. (photo credit: PXHERE)
E-cigarette.
(photo credit: PXHERE)

The Health Ministry issued a warning on Thursday against the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigs) containing the drug known as “Nice Guy.” “Nice Guy” has been associated with severe mental and physical effects – including hallucinations and panic attacks – and is sold illegally under the brand names “Premium Vape,” “Snoop Dogg” and “The Bulldog.”

Drugs from the “Nice Guy” family of drugs were identified in the products, called ADB-BUTINACA and MDMB-4en-Pinaca. These are synthetic drugs produced in a laboratory and are considered dangerous, strong and addictive.

“Nice Guy” drugs have caused the death of young people and the hospitalization of many others. The side effects and effects of these drugs on the brain are considered very strong and are linked to a variety of severe mental and physical effects such as psychosis, hallucinations, anxiety, panic attacks, bleeding, cerebral edema, kidney damage and damage to the heart.

Dr. Roni Berkowitz, director of the ministry’s division for enforcement and supervision, said: “These drugs are very dangerous and can cause death, especially when they are sold in a disguised manner, so that the consumer doesn’t know that he may be consuming a dangerous drug.”

Why is Nice Guy dangerous?

These materials used to fill electronic cigarettes are sold without supervision and against the law in kiosks, on the Internet and through social networks.

Kiosk in Ashkelon. (credit: Lahav Harkov)Kiosk in Ashkelon. (credit: Lahav Harkov)

If you recognized the product, purchased it or were harmed by its use, contact the department for enforcement and supervision at *5400 or send an email to [email protected]



Tags drugs Health Ministry e-cigarettes Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Russia replaces head of Western invasion group in Ukraine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by