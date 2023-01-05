Health Ministry: Avoid ‘Nice Guy’ E-cigs sold in kiosks, online

The Health Ministry issued a warning on Thursday against the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigs) containing the drug known as “Nice Guy.” “Nice Guy” has been associated with severe mental and physical effects – including hallucinations and panic attacks – and is sold illegally under the brand names “Premium Vape,” “Snoop Dogg” and “The Bulldog.”

Drugs from the “Nice Guy” family of drugs were identified in the products, called ADB-BUTINACA and MDMB-4en-Pinaca. These are synthetic drugs produced in a laboratory and are considered dangerous, strong and addictive.

“Nice Guy” drugs have caused the death of young people and the hospitalization of many others. The side effects and effects of these drugs on the brain are considered very strong and are linked to a variety of severe mental and physical effects such as psychosis, hallucinations, anxiety, panic attacks, bleeding, cerebral edema, kidney damage and damage to the heart.

Dr. Roni Berkowitz, director of the ministry’s division for enforcement and supervision, said: “These drugs are very dangerous and can cause death, especially when they are sold in a disguised manner, so that the consumer doesn’t know that he may be consuming a dangerous drug.”

Why is Nice Guy dangerous?

These materials used to fill electronic cigarettes are sold without supervision and against the law in kiosks, on the Internet and through social networks.

If you recognized the product, purchased it or were harmed by its use, contact the department for enforcement and supervision at *5400 or send an email to [email protected].