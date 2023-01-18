The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Moderna says new RSV vaccine 84% effective in older adults

Moderna intends to submit the RSV vaccine for regulatory approval in the first half of this year.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 01:38
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020 (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
(photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

A vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) being developed by Moderna is 83.7% effective at preventing respiratory disease in older adults, the biotechnology company announced on Tuesday.

What is RSV?

RSV is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can cause serious complications in infants and older adults. According to the US CDC, 60-120,000 older adults are hospitalized and 6-10,000 older adults die every year due to RSV.

In April, a study found that RSV was keeping children in the hospital twice as long as COVID-19. Children with RSV also needed oxygen masks and intubation more than those with COVID-19.

Last week, the Health Ministry reported that, as of January 7, 3,260 Israelis had been hospitalized due to RSV since October.

Creative artwork featuring 3D renderings of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) (credit: NIAID/FLICKR) Creative artwork featuring 3D renderings of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) (credit: NIAID/FLICKR)

For the Phase 3 ConquerRSV trial, Moderna conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study among about 37,000 adults aged 60 and older in 22 countries, including the US. The study defined disease caused by RSV as including two or more symptoms.

The study found 64 cases of RSV-caused disease including at least two symptoms among participants, 55 of which occurred in the placebo group and nine of which occurred among the group that received the vaccine.

No safety concerns found with RSV vaccine

No safety concerns were identified with the vaccine. Most adverse reactions to the vaccine were mild or moderate, with the most commonly reported reaction being injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and joint stiffness.

The rate of severe adverse reactions recorded in the study was 4% for those who received the vaccine and 2.8% for those who received the placebo. As the study is ongoing, an updated analysis of safety and tolerability will be provided when the vaccine is submitted for regulatory approval.

Moderna's mRNA-1345 RSV vaccine uses lipid nanoparticles (bubbles made up of fatty acids used to deliver the mRNA into cells) that the company's COVID-19 vaccine uses.

"Today's results represent an important step forward in preventing lower respiratory disease due to RSV in adults 60 years of age and older. These data are encouraging, and represent the second demonstration of positive phase 3 trial results from our mRNA infectious disease vaccine platform after, Spikevax, our COVID-19 vaccine. We look forward to publishing the full data set and sharing the results at an upcoming infectious disease medical conference," said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer.

"Respiratory diseases are a major public health priority given they have a significant health impact and are a leading cause of hospitalization. For these reasons, in addition to our mRNA-1345 RSV vaccine candidate, we are committed to developing a portfolio of respiratory mRNA vaccines to target the most significant viruses causing respiratory disease, including COVID-19, influenza, and human metapneumovirus."

Moderna stated that it intends to submit the vaccine for regulatory approval in the first half of this year.

"RSV significantly affects the health of older and high-risk adults, particularly those with comorbidities," said Abdullah Baqui, a principal investigator for the study sites in Bangladesh and Professor, Department of International Health, Director, International Center for Maternal and Newborn Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University. "This trial will help to understand the role of severe acute respiratory infections in older adult populations and inform the future implementation of vaccines in adults in lower-resource areas."

The findings of the phase 3 trial will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication and presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.

Moderna is also conducting four other RSV vaccine trials, including one for a vaccine for children and combination clinical trials. The company is also conducting trails for a combination vaccine targeting SARS-CoV-2, influenza and RSV all at once and another targeting influenza and RSV.



Tags disease vaccine Moderna mRNA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by