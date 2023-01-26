The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Have cracked nails? These are the health problems you might have

Our nails are important, and most of us maintain them. Cracked nails, though, may indicate real problems.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 13:39
Example of Koilonychia iron deficiency anemia. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Example of Koilonychia iron deficiency anemia.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Our nails are an important thing that most of us put effort into maintaining. 

However, new reports claim that cracked nails are more than just an aesthetic problem, but rather may indicate actual health problems.

The factors that may lead to cracked nails include but are not limited to: lack of fluids or malnutrition, iron deficiency, blood circulation disorders, psoriasis, metabolic disorders, thyroid disorders, hormonal disorders and stomach and intestinal problems.

Cracks may also be a side effect of certain medications such as antibiotics. In any case, you should consult a doctor to determine the real reason behind the appearance of cracks in the nails, especially if the cracks are accompanied by other symptoms such as: hair loss, fever, constant fatigue and a general feeling of weakness.

In order to maintain healthy nails, you can make sure to drink enough fluids – at least a liter and a half per day – with a healthy diet based on a balance between proteins, dietary fibers, carbohydrates and fats.

It is important that the diet is rich in vitamins and minerals such as iron, zinc, iodine, vitamin A and vitamin B7.



Tags healthy eating health cosmetics illness
