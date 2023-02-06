The 10 things we all have at home that are making us sick

A doctor specializing in intestinal affairs revealed details about 10 things we all have at home that have a lot of bacteria on them on his business TikTok account.

According to him, these are objects that 70 percent of people do not clean enough.

"It is enough for you to be sick just once for you to suffer for the rest of your life from intestinal problems such as irritable bowel syndrome," he warned in a video that was uploaded to the social network and gained over 1.3 million views.

According to Dr. Jordan Haworth, your home contains thousands of bacteria as demonstrated by researchers in a 2015 study in which they identified more than 9,000 different species of bacteria and fungi after surveying more than 1,200 homes.

According to Haworth's clip, these are the 10 problematic objects in every household:

Shoes

The first item the expert warned about was our shoes. He recommended that everyone take off their shoes before entering the house - as 45% of the shoes tested carry Clostridioides difficile or C. diff bacteria on them which can cause problems and diseases and ulcerative colitis in the digestive system. "It doesn't matter if your shoes are new or you just went out with them for a moment - always take them off at the entrance," he said.

Microwave

The home microwave is the next plague. The doctor urged everyone who owns the electrical device to clean it after each use - lest you risk exposing the food you heat to bacteria such as E. coli or salmonella. Both can cause serious intestinal diseases.

Countertop cloths

Howarth claimed that cloths are "one of the dirtiest items in the house," mainly due to the fact that most people use the same cloth for many different surfaces and end up throwing it down the sink when it's wet. Fortunately, the expert's solution is quite easy: "You should soak the cloths in boiling water for about 15 minutes at least once a week and then leave them to dry."

Coffee machine

According to the intestine expert - coffee machines are fertile ground for bacteria and mold. "You must disassemble the machine and wash its parts with vinegar and beyond that, change the water every time you use it."

Cutting Board

Every kitchen needs at least two cutting boards. One for meat, chicken and fish and the other for everything else to avoid cross-contamination. What's more, according to the US Food Safety and Inspection Service, it's best to throw out the cutting board before it wears out and replace it with a new one. This is because the grooves that form over time can trap bacteria.

Fridge

Who doesn't have a fridge at home? According to Haworth, the refrigerator should be cleaned at least once a month, and not just with a damp cloth but with a disinfectant. "Be careful of placing products in cardboard packaging in your refrigerator. This is a substrate for the growth and multiplication of bacteria that cause serious intestinal diseases."

Bath towels

Using the same towel for several showers is not particularly problematic. The expert emphasized that what is important is to have separate towels for showering and washing hands. In addition, he recommended washing the bath towel after three uses at most.

Switches and buttons

Maybe you should start considering washing your hands after you turn on the light or after you open the door with the handle - since both are covered in quite a few bacteria. Switches are usually somewhat warm, thanks to the electrical current they pass. As such, they are a perfect breeding ground for bacteria.

According to Lancaster General Health, there can be about 217 bacteria on each switch. The same goes for handles that are not sufficiently sanitized, despite the fact that quite a few hands, clean or unclean, touch them. The TV remote or air conditioner may contain up to 20 times more bacteria than your toilet seat, according to a study.

Pets

It's hard not to pet your furry friend, but it's recommended to wash your hands afterward. It is known that cats and dogs tend to sniff each other's butts - something that humans naturally avoid. "Their toys, bowls and food are full of germs," Haworth explained.

Most of the followers and surfers who came across the expert's video were shocked that others had to tell them what proper hygiene was. One surfer wrote: "I don't know who doesn't clean all these items, but I've been living by this list ever since."

Another, who thought the list was excessive, wrote: "I've never spent time thinking about these items or taken it that seriously - and guess what? I'm still alive."